Ukraine's president Zelenskyy arrived in Great Britain

On July 18, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Great Britain to attend the summit of the European Political Community and sign new security agreements.
Points of attention
- During the visit, the President of Ukraine plans to discuss defence cooperation and support for the Ukrainian defence industry.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Great Britain aims to deepen cooperation between the countries and expand Ukraine's defence capabilities.
- During his visit to Great Britain, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and King Charles III of Great Britain.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Britain to sign new security agreements
Zelenskyy arrived at the European Political Community summit, where European space countries are gathering for the fourth time to discuss common topics and challenges.
In addition, the president will meet with King Charles III, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, government officials and heads of defense companies to discuss relations between Ukraine and Great Britain.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that from the first days of the full-scale invasion, Great Britain was one step ahead in its determination to support Ukraine.
Zelensky announced the signing of three more security agreements - video
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced signing three more security agreements — with the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Ireland.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reported on the agreement regarding Ukraine, the Ukrainian Compact, which was approved at the NATO summit in Washington.
