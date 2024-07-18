Ukraine's president Zelenskyy arrived in Great Britain

On July 18, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Great Britain to attend the summit of the European Political Community and sign new security agreements.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Britain to sign new security agreements

Zelenskyy arrived at the European Political Community summit, where European space countries are gathering for the fourth time to discuss common topics and challenges.

In addition, the president will meet with King Charles III, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, government officials and heads of defense companies to discuss relations between Ukraine and Great Britain.

We will sign an intergovernmental agreement to support the Ukrainian defence industry, discuss future cooperation, and expand our defence capabilities. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that from the first days of the full-scale invasion, Great Britain was one step ahead in its determination to support Ukraine.

Zelensky announced the signing of three more security agreements - video

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced signing three more security agreements — with the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Ireland.

There are three new security agreements for Ukraine: Poland, Luxembourg, and Romania. The team is now working on new documents—there will be agreements with the Czech Republic and Slovenia, and after a meeting with the Prime Minister of Ireland, they decided to also prepare an agreement. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reported on the agreement regarding Ukraine, the Ukrainian Compact, which was approved at the NATO summit in Washington.