Zelenskyy says Ukraine to consider all proposals within Peace Formula
Ukraine
Zelenskyy says Ukraine to consider all proposals within Peace Formula

Zelenskyy
Ukraine will consider any proposals within the framework of the Peace Formula but will not necessarily accept them. This was announced by Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at a press conference that is currently taking place.

  • Ukraine is open to proposals within the framework of the Peace Formula, according to Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
  • The importance of restoring Ukraine's energy sector is defined as vital for the country.
  • The Global Peace Summit in Switzerland has become a diplomatic battleground for a just peace.
  • Ukraine will consider proposals with the participation of all interested parties, not only Europe.
  • Ending the war in Ukraine based on international law will give justice, honesty and efficiency to every state in the world.

Ukraine is maximally open to proposals on the Peace Formula — Zelenskyy

On July 15, Zelensyy held a press conference where he spoke about the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

We are as open as possible, waiting for proposals from other countries of the world regarding the Ukrainian Peace Formula. We are open to dialogue not only with European countries, but with all interested parties.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Zelenskyy called the Peace Summit a "diplomatic battlefield", which is also important.

This is our diplomatic and risky battlefield. It is also a battle, you have to fight, be smart. Of course, the real front is more important, but it is also of great importance.

The President of Ukraine noted that one of the issues of the Peace Summit was the restoration of Ukraine's energy sector, and it is currently vital for all of Ukraine.

The world is approaching a just peace — Zelenskyy

On June 15, the first plenary meeting of the Global Peace Summit began in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, the main purpose of which will be the discussion of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi made introductory speeches.

Zelenskyy began his speech at the first plenary session with the following words:

Today is the day when the world is approaching a just peace.

He thanked everyone who worked so hard for this day, all the leaders, teams and advisors, all the states.

When we justly and honestly end this war for Ukraine on the basis of international law, then every state in the world will be able to count on the same justice and honesty, on the same effectiveness of the UN Charter regarding its rights.

