Zelenskyy says Ukraine to consider all proposals within Peace Formula

Ukraine will consider any proposals within the framework of the Peace Formula but will not necessarily accept them. This was announced by Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, at a press conference that is currently taking place.
Ukraine is maximally open to proposals on the Peace Formula — Zelenskyy
On July 15, Zelensyy held a press conference where he spoke about the Ukrainian Peace Formula.
Zelenskyy called the Peace Summit a "diplomatic battlefield", which is also important.
The President of Ukraine noted that one of the issues of the Peace Summit was the restoration of Ukraine's energy sector, and it is currently vital for all of Ukraine.
The world is approaching a just peace — Zelenskyy
On June 15, the first plenary meeting of the Global Peace Summit began in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, the main purpose of which will be the discussion of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.
President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi made introductory speeches.
Zelenskyy began his speech at the first plenary session with the following words:
Today is the day when the world is approaching a just peace.
He thanked everyone who worked so hard for this day, all the leaders, teams and advisors, all the states.
