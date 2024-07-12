The Russian authorities once again complained about "ignoring other initiatives" to end the war in Ukraine. Instead, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, offers his absurd "proposals" regarding peace negotiations with Ukraine.

Russia complained about "ignoring other initiatives" regarding the war's end against Ukraine

Deputy Foreign Minister Mykhailo Galuzin announced Russia's refusal to participate in the second Peace Summit.

There is another manifestation of fraud. We do not accept such ultimatums and we are not going to participate in such summits, said Lavrov's deputy. Share

The Russian "official" called the "dead end and ultimate peace formula" and complained about the deliberate "ignoring of other initiatives" to end the war in Ukraine.

Russian propagandist mass media

Deputy head of the Russian Security Council and former Russian president Dmytry Medvedev cynically dreamed of a complete occupation of Ukraine.

The deputy head of the Security Council of the aggressor country once again spoke insultingly at President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

At the same time, Medvedev stated that reaching agreements between Ukraine and Russia, provided that the West supports Kyiv, is unrealistic.

However, according to Medvedev, in the event of the election of another US president, there may be "new notes in the determination" of the Ukrainian elite, which "can start negotiations, putting military actions on hold."

Putin dreams of "negotiations" with Ukraine

The illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, went on an official visit to Vietnam. But even there, he did not forget about his absurd "proposals" regarding peace negotiations with Ukraine, which the Russian dictator voiced before the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

During his visit to Vietnam, Putin gave a speech, most of which was devoted to Russia's war against Ukraine and the "negotiations" that the Russian dictator dreams of.

Putin claims that talks on Ukraine can begin "even tomorrow", but Russia will move on from the current situation.

The leader of the aggressor country said during a press conference in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, that the enemy's proposals for "conflict settlement" would change depending on the situation on the ground.

Indeed, the Russian dictator spoke on his favourite topic — how the West does not want to see his "peace proposals".