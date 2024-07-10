Putin framed Orban with his "peace mission", Ukrainian MFA chief says
Category
World
Publication date

Putin framed Orban with his "peace mission", Ukrainian MFA chief says

Orban
Source:  Telethon "United News"

As noted by the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kuleba, Russia's massive missile attack on Ukraine on July 8 impersonated Hungarian leader Viktor Orban with his "peace mission."

Points of attention

  • Putin resorts to illogical actions, framing even his allies.
  • The Ukrainian authorities emphasize the inviolability of two principles: no agreements on Ukraine without Ukraine and Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula.
  • Dmytro Kuleba points to Putin's attempts to use Orban for his purposes and reminds us of the importance of preserving the unity of the Ukrainian position.

Putin is angry at the political reputation of his ally Orban

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "Putin framed Orban" with the missile attack on Ukraine, in particular the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Kyiv.

While Orban flew to Kyiv, then — I will say right away that it was not agreed with Ukraine — he flew to Moscow and China, and called it a "mission of peace", talked about a ceasefire, Putin struck a children's hospital, Ukrainian factories, Ukrainian cities, massively kills dozens of people.

Dmytro Kuleba

Dmytro Kuleba

Ukraine's MFA chief

The Ukrainian diplomat draws attention to the fact that it was the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation who put the Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán in a difficult position because, against such a bloody background, it becomes challenging to promote the narrative that Putin is ready for some settlement.

What the Ukrainian authorities told Orban during the negotiations in Kyiv

Dmytro Kuleba also added that the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained to the Prime Minister of Hungary its position regarding "peace".

What is important to understand is that there are two mandatory elements:

  1. no agreements on Ukraine without Ukraine;

  2. the basis for ending the war is the "peace formula" of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

We are ready to talk about everything else, but these two principles are absolutely inviolable, — noted the head of Ukrainian diplomacy.

Interestingly, Viktor Orban tried to impose Putin's conditions for "peace talks" on Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but the Ukrainian president rejected them.

