Orban met with Xi Jinping on "creating peace conditions" in Ukraine

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban announced that he had arrived on a visit to Beijing. He has already held a meeting with the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, on the subject of the war in Ukraine

Orban continues his "peace mission" towards Ukraine

Orban wrote about the meeting with Xi Jinping in his X on July 8.

Peace Mission 3.0. Beijing, the post says.

Orban also published a photo after landing at the airport of the capital of China.

China's Foreign Ministry reported that Orbán is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping "for in-depth communication on issues of mutual interest."

China Central Television has already reported on the leaders' meeting.

Xi met with Orbán, the post said without details.

Later, Orban confirmed that he had come to talk about Ukraine.

China is a key force in creating conditions for peace in the Russian-Ukrainian war. That is why I met President Xi in Beijing just two months after his official visit to Budapest. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

#China is a key power in creating the conditions for #peace in the #RussiaUkraineWar. This is why I came to meet with President Xi in Beijing, just two months after his official visit to Budapest. #HU24EU #peacemission pic.twitter.com/6UcFkb4ynQ — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) July 8, 2024

Orbán met with dictator Putin

On July 5, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban arrived in Moscow for a visit. In the Kremlin, he met with the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and called for a ceasefire.

During the negotiations, the Prime Minister of Hungary stated that the positions of Moscow and Kyiv regarding the Ukrainian settlement are far from each other, but expressed his intention to continue work on resolving the crisis.

He says, "Many steps must be taken to get closer to the war's end."

However, we took the most important step: we established contact, and I will continue to work in this direction. I wanted to hear and heard the opinion of Mr. President on three important issues: what he thinks about the current peace initiatives, what he also thinks about the ceasefire and peace talks, in what sequence they can be held, and the third thing that interested me is the vision of Europe after the war I am grateful to Mr. President for the frank and honest conversation.

In turn, the Russian dictator declared that Ukraine should not just have a ceasefire or a ceasefire but a complete end to the conflict and cynically spoke of "the complete withdrawal of all Ukrainian troops from the Donetsk, Luhansk People's Republics, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions."

Orban came to Kyiv

On July 2, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban arrived in the Ukrainian capital for negotiations with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. At the meeting, the peace plan for Ukraine was discussed.

Viktor Orban announced his visit on Facebook.

The goal of the Hungarian presidency (from July 1, Hungary began to preside over the Council of the EU, i.e. took over the organisation of the work of the Council of the EU for the next six months, — ed.) — to contribute to solving the challenges facing the European Union. Therefore, my first trip took me to Kyiv.

During the negotiations, they also discussed the Russian-Ukrainian war and Ukraine's peace plan. Orban emphasized that he is not an opponent of Ukrainian plans to end the war but considers them too long to implement.