Orban met with Xi Jinping on "creating peace conditions" in Ukraine

Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban announced that he had arrived on a visit to Beijing. He has already held a meeting with the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, on the subject of the war in Ukraine
Points of attention
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán held a meeting with Xi Jinping to discuss "creating conditions for peace" in Ukraine.
- Orbán offers alternative ways to settle the Russian-Ukrainian war and supports the idea of a ceasefire to speed up peace talks.
- Hungary actively works in the Council of the EU to achieve peace in Ukraine and to solve the challenges facing the European Union.
Orban continues his "peace mission" towards Ukraine
Orban wrote about the meeting with Xi Jinping in his X on July 8.
Peace Mission 3.0. Beijing, the post says.
Peace mission 3.0 #Beijing pic.twitter.com/DZZFv4qAEH— Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) July 7, 2024
Orban also published a photo after landing at the airport of the capital of China.
China's Foreign Ministry reported that Orbán is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping "for in-depth communication on issues of mutual interest."
China Central Television has already reported on the leaders' meeting.
Later, Orban confirmed that he had come to talk about Ukraine.
#China is a key power in creating the conditions for #peace in the #RussiaUkraineWar. This is why I came to meet with President Xi in Beijing, just two months after his official visit to Budapest. #HU24EU #peacemission pic.twitter.com/6UcFkb4ynQ— Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) July 8, 2024
Orbán met with dictator Putin
On July 5, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban arrived in Moscow for a visit. In the Kremlin, he met with the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and called for a ceasefire.
During the negotiations, the Prime Minister of Hungary stated that the positions of Moscow and Kyiv regarding the Ukrainian settlement are far from each other, but expressed his intention to continue work on resolving the crisis.
He says, "Many steps must be taken to get closer to the war's end."
In turn, the Russian dictator declared that Ukraine should not just have a ceasefire or a ceasefire but a complete end to the conflict and cynically spoke of "the complete withdrawal of all Ukrainian troops from the Donetsk, Luhansk People's Republics, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions."
Orban came to Kyiv
On July 2, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban arrived in the Ukrainian capital for negotiations with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. At the meeting, the peace plan for Ukraine was discussed.
Viktor Orban announced his visit on Facebook.
The goal of the Hungarian presidency (from July 1, Hungary began to preside over the Council of the EU, i.e. took over the organisation of the work of the Council of the EU for the next six months, — ed.) — to contribute to solving the challenges facing the European Union. Therefore, my first trip took me to Kyiv.
During the negotiations, they also discussed the Russian-Ukrainian war and Ukraine's peace plan. Orban emphasized that he is not an opponent of Ukrainian plans to end the war but considers them too long to implement.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-