According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán seeks to undermine the EU's military support for Ukraine by shifting attention to the need for negotiations.
- Viktor Orbán is attempting to act as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia to stimulate the peace process and shift the focus from military support to diplomatic negotiations.
- Analysts point out Orbán's strategy to undermine EU countries' efforts to provide military support to Ukraine and force Kyiv to enter peace talks.
- Reactions from other NATO and EU countries such as Bulgaria and Turkey show support for initiating peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, further complicating the situation.
- Orbán's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and the subsequent rejection of peace initiatives highlight the complexities and challenges in negotiating an end to the conflict.
- Orbán's efforts to shift the European focus towards peace talks rather than military support reflect his ongoing attempts to influence the narrative surrounding the conflict.
Analysts note that Orban seeks to act as a mediator to start negotiations on ending the criminal war waged by Russia against Ukraine.
At the same time, during a meeting with Orban in Moscow on July 5, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin rejected Orban's peace initiatives.
ISW draws attention to the material of the Hungarian Prime Minister, published by Newsweek on July 5.
In particular, in this material, Orban cynically accuses NATO countries of provoking the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.
Analysts point out that Orban is constantly trying to undermine the EU countries' efforts to provide military support to Ukraine.
Who else from the NATO and EU countries is openly advocating the start of negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation
The report also mentions Bulgarian Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, who on July 5 offered Bulgaria to become a mediator in the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia and stressed that the talks should comply with the UN Charter and international law.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also insisted that Ukraine expand and accelerate the peace process to prevent "deepening polarization" and "prioritize diplomacy"
