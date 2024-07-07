According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán seeks to undermine the EU's military support for Ukraine by shifting attention to the need for negotiations.

What a cunning plan for Ukraine Orban is trying to implement

Analysts note that Orban seeks to act as a mediator to start negotiations on ending the criminal war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

At the same time, during a meeting with Orban in Moscow on July 5, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin rejected Orban's peace initiatives.

ISW draws attention to the material of the Hungarian Prime Minister, published by Newsweek on July 5.

In particular, in this material, Orban cynically accuses NATO countries of provoking the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.

Orbán's efforts to push for negotiations are probably part of his ongoing efforts to shift the European focus to discussions about peace talks, rather than discussions about military support for Ukraine, analysts emphasize.

Analysts point out that Orban is constantly trying to undermine the EU countries' efforts to provide military support to Ukraine.

Who else from the NATO and EU countries is openly advocating the start of negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

The report also mentions Bulgarian Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, who on July 5 offered Bulgaria to become a mediator in the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia and stressed that the talks should comply with the UN Charter and international law.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also insisted that Ukraine expand and accelerate the peace process to prevent "deepening polarization" and "prioritize diplomacy"