The head of the Foreign Ministry of Hungary, Peter Szijarto, announced new "peaceful steps" regarding the settlement of the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine.
What is known about Hungary's "peace initiatives" with regard to Ukraine
Later, the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry published a video on his Facebook page, in which he said that during this week there were allegedly many politicians in the EU determined to continue the criminal war unleashed by Russia.
According to him, they allegedly hid and criticized Prime Minister Viktor Orban for his recent meeting with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.
What Orban himself says
In an interview with Roger Köppel, editor-in-chief of the pro-Russian Swiss website Die Weltwoche, Orban shared his impressions of the meeting with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.
According to him, the trip to Putin was organized under conditions of extreme secrecy. Orbán added that he kept it a secret "as long as he could."
The Hungarian Prime Minister added that "similar unexpected meetings" may take place next week, but did not specify with whom.
