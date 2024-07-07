The head of the Foreign Ministry of Hungary, Peter Szijarto, announced new "peaceful steps" regarding the settlement of the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine.

What is known about Hungary's "peace initiatives" with regard to Ukraine

Now everyone can be sure that the next six months will be a mission of peace to finally ensure peace in our region, - said Sijarto.

Later, the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry published a video on his Facebook page, in which he said that during this week there were allegedly many politicians in the EU determined to continue the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

According to him, they allegedly hid and criticized Prime Minister Viktor Orban for his recent meeting with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

We are not deterred or embarrassed by these attacks. The mission of peace continues and is even getting stronger, so I ask European politicians who support the war to fasten their seat belts and stay tuned for updates next week, Sijarto said.

What Orban himself says

In an interview with Roger Köppel, editor-in-chief of the pro-Russian Swiss website Die Weltwoche, Orban shared his impressions of the meeting with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

You mentioned warheads, but there's also the territory, the population, and the vast natural resources that they have. So this is a real empire. One man rules a real empire, Orbán says about Putin.

According to him, the trip to Putin was organized under conditions of extreme secrecy. Orbán added that he kept it a secret "as long as he could."

The Hungarian Prime Minister added that "similar unexpected meetings" may take place next week, but did not specify with whom.