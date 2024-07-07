Orban announced new planned meetings on achieving peace in Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Orban announced new planned meetings on achieving peace in Ukraine

Peter Szijarto
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The head of the Foreign Ministry of Hungary, Peter Szijarto, announced new "peaceful steps" regarding the settlement of the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Hungary is taking new 'peaceful steps' to settle the war in Ukraine, with planned meetings to achieve peace in the region.
  • Hungarian Prime Minister Orban called Russia an empire after meeting with Putin, emphasizing the need for peace initiatives.
  • The peace mission in the region is set to continue for the next six months, with efforts to stabilize the situation in Ukraine.
  • Foreign Minister Szijarto announced the determination to ensure peace in the region, despite criticism from European politicians supporting the war.
  • Orban's strong stance against Russian aggression and ongoing efforts for peace highlight Hungary's commitment to resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

What is known about Hungary's "peace initiatives" with regard to Ukraine

Now everyone can be sure that the next six months will be a mission of peace to finally ensure peace in our region, - said Sijarto.

Later, the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry published a video on his Facebook page, in which he said that during this week there were allegedly many politicians in the EU determined to continue the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

According to him, they allegedly hid and criticized Prime Minister Viktor Orban for his recent meeting with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

We are not deterred or embarrassed by these attacks. The mission of peace continues and is even getting stronger, so I ask European politicians who support the war to fasten their seat belts and stay tuned for updates next week, Sijarto said.

What Orban himself says

In an interview with Roger Köppel, editor-in-chief of the pro-Russian Swiss website Die Weltwoche, Orban shared his impressions of the meeting with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

You mentioned warheads, but there's also the territory, the population, and the vast natural resources that they have. So this is a real empire. One man rules a real empire, Orbán says about Putin.

According to him, the trip to Putin was organized under conditions of extreme secrecy. Orbán added that he kept it a secret "as long as he could."

The Hungarian Prime Minister added that "similar unexpected meetings" may take place next week, but did not specify with whom.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Analysts named the real purpose of Orban's visits to Kyiv and Moscow
Viktor Orbán and Vladimir Zelensky

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?