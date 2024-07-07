Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán took part in the unofficial summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which is promoting the legitimization of the so-called "Northern Cyprus", as an observer.
What is known about the new diplomatic scandal involving Orban
Orban's participation in the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Shusha in Azerbaijan was criticized by the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell.
He noted that Orbán could participate in this summit exclusively within the framework of Hungary's bilateral relations with this organization.
According to him, the European Union does not support the attempts of the Organization of Turkic States to legitimize the separatist entity of Turkish Cypriots - the "Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus" - as an observer.
What is known about the so-called republic of "Northern Cyprus"
This formation is in the north of Cyprus, as it is located within the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Cyprus. The separatists have been recognized only by Turkey, which is heavily dependent on its economic, political and military support. Turkey places a contingent of its troops in the north of the island. The Republic of Cyprus and the UN consider it an occupying force.
