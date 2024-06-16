According to Italian Prime Minister Giorgi Maloni, either Russia will agree to the terms of a peaceful settlement of the unleashed criminal war against Ukraine, or it will be forced to capitulate.
Russia will have to capitulate if it refuses to support Ukraine's conditions for ending the war
Meloni emphasized that, in her opinion, the world community should form the basic minimum conditions for ending the criminal war unleashed by Russia in Ukraine.
She noted that Ukraine can continue to count on constant support from Italy.
What other Western partners of Ukraine say at the Peace Summit
The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, supported the rejection of Russia's invitation to participate in the Peace Summit in Switzerland.
According to him, Ukraine and the participants of the Summit are sending a signal to the aggressor country that they seek peace, but on fair terms.
The Prime Minister of the Netherlands emphasized that the partners will continue to support Ukraine.
According to the Deputy Head of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jan Marian, the main goal of the current peace summit is not to discuss the conditions for ending the criminal war unleashed by Russia, but to send a big signal from the world community to support the Ukrainian peace plan.
It is important, according to him, that the process will continue "and maybe one day Russia will be involved in it."
