The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, once again repeated that he is allegedly "ready for peace negotiations", but for this, Ukraine must withdraw its troops from all Ukrainian territories occupied by the Russians.

The Russian dictator put forward the alleged "conditions for ending the war in Ukraine"

Putin stated that Ukrainian troops "must be completely withdrawn from the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions within the administrative borders.

In addition, according to Putin, "Ukraine should notify about its refusal to join NATO." He said, "if these conditions are met, Russia will immediately cease fire."

I draw your attention, precisely from the entire territory of these regions within their administrative borders, which existed at the time of their entry into Ukraine. As soon as Kyiv declares that it is ready for such a decision and begins the real withdrawal of troops from these regions, as well as officially announces the rejection of plans to join NATO, an order to cease fire and start negotiations will come from our side immediately, literally at that very moment. I repeat, we will do it immediately, — said Putin. Share

According to him, the essence of the Russian proposal is allegedly "not in a temporary truce." It is not about freezing the conflict, but about its "final end", added the head of the Russian Federation.

Putin also called the neutral and non-nuclear status of Ukraine, as well as the lifting of sanctions against Russia, additional conditions for a peaceful settlement.

He added that now Moscow, they say, is making "one more concrete, real peace proposal", and if Kyiv and the Western capitals reject it, "then it is their business, their political and moral responsibility for the continuation of bloodshed."

Putin hypocritically accused Western countries of undermining global security

On June 14, the illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, came to meet with employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The bloody Russian dictator once again "attacked" Western countries with accusations of destroying security in the world.

Putin hypocritically believes that more and more countries are striving for self-sufficiency. And the Russian Federation is interested in dialogue on the creation of an indivisible security system taking place, in particular, within the walls of the UN."

According to the illegitimate ruler of the Russian Federation, Russia has many times proposed solutions to create an international security system optimal for all, but the West ignored her ideas.

Putin also called the Western scheme for ensuring security not working, but one that gives the opposite result.