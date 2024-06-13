Atlantic Council analysts warn that Russia's victory in the unleashed criminal war against Ukraine will significantly strengthen the aggressor country and weaken its Western allies.
Points of attention
Russia's victory in the war against Ukraine could lead to the strengthening of the aggressor country and the weakening of Western allies.
Putin, as the winner, can mobilize Ukrainians for military service and gain control over Ukraine's military-industrial complex.
Analysts warn that Russia's success in Ukraine could set a precedent for further aggression against other countries that were once part of the Russian Empire.
Control over Ukraine would give Russia access to significant energy and mineral resources, ease its financial situation, and increase its influence in international agricultural markets.
The only way to avoid catastrophic consequences is to ensure the defeat of the Russian Federation in the Ukrainian war, Atlantic Council experts believe.
What is the threat to the West from the victory of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine
They emphasize that Putin's Russia is currently in a better position than its Western partners, as it is rearming at a much faster pace.
It is noted that in the event of victory of the Russian occupation army in Ukraine, Putin will gain control over significant human and other resources.
Analysts note that in this case, Russia will also gain access to large stocks of military equipment in service with Ukraine, which includes stocks of artillery ammunition, attack UAVs, and Western tanks and artillery systems.
In addition, Moscow will establish control over the huge Ukrainian military-industrial complex.
The occupation of Ukraine, among other things, will significantly ease the financial situation of the aggressor country.
Whom can Russia attack in case of victory over Ukraine
At the same time, analysts predicted the Kremlin's next aggressive steps in case of success in Ukraine.
According to analysts, there is little to indicate that Putin is in any way intimidated by the West, in fact quite the opposite
The Atlantic Council is confident that Russia's likely victory in Ukraine will set the stage for even bolder acts of international aggression, and the only way to avoid this catastrophic outcome is to ensure that the Russian invasion of Ukraine ends in Russia's defeat.