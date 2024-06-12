UK diplomacy chief describes clear plan to topple Putin's regime

According to the chief of British diplomacy, David Cameron, the international community should start striking the weakest points of Putin's dictatorship for its final destruction.

How the world can stop Putin

We have stopped the flow of Russian oil, but it is time to make sure that we have completely "cut off" Russian gas in Europe as well. We need to do more, — the head of the Foreign Ministry of Great Britain voiced his proposal.

It is worth noting that his statements were made during the opening of the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024.

Cameron called on Ukraine's allies to finally inflict powerful sanctions on the most painful places of the aggressor country.

We need to use frozen Russian assets. You need to ask yourself: what is Putin afraid of? He is worried that we will abandon hydrocarbons. He is fearful that we will take over the frozen state assets of Russia. David Cameron British Foreign Secretary

The British diplomat hopes an agreement will be reached during the G7 summit regarding using interest from the Russian Federation's frozen assets.

What is essential to understand is that this will provide an opportunity to collect a vast loan for Ukraine.

And the money will start arriving long before the November elections in America, Cameron predicts.

Why is it important to fight the Russian shadow fleet?

The head of British diplomacy also noted that the Russian shadow fleet, which uses uninsured ships, is primarily dangerous for the environment.

I want to know that every time they enter a neutral port, they are searched, arrested, and prevented from transporting Russian oil and selling it around the world. As I said, we have all the cards: the most robust economy, the best alliances, experience, and knowledge, and we have to use them all. David Cameron British Foreign Secretary

According to him, the official London office plays a role in these processes because it deals with insurance.