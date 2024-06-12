UK diplomacy chief describes clear plan to topple Putin's regime

According to the chief of British diplomacy, David Cameron, the international community should start striking the weakest points of Putin's dictatorship for its final destruction.
Points of attention
- The world community must divest itself of Russian oil and gas, use frozen assets of the Russian Federation, and apply strong sanctions to destroy the Putin regime finally.
- Cameron's initiative aims to attract financial aid for Ukraine by using interest from the Russian Federation's frozen assets.
- The British top diplomat emphasises the importance of combating the Russian Federation's shadow fleet, which is dangerous for the environment and security, and calls for active countermeasures.
How the world can stop Putin
It is worth noting that his statements were made during the opening of the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024.
Cameron called on Ukraine's allies to finally inflict powerful sanctions on the most painful places of the aggressor country.
The British diplomat hopes an agreement will be reached during the G7 summit regarding using interest from the Russian Federation's frozen assets.
What is essential to understand is that this will provide an opportunity to collect a vast loan for Ukraine.
Why is it important to fight the Russian shadow fleet?
The head of British diplomacy also noted that the Russian shadow fleet, which uses uninsured ships, is primarily dangerous for the environment.
According to him, the official London office plays a role in these processes because it deals with insurance.
