According to the adviser to the head of the Ministry of Defence, Yuriy Sak, the Ukrainian military is successfully using long-range missiles received from the UK to strike strategic targets in Russia.

What is known about Ukraine's use of British long-range missiles to strike at Russian territory

We already have a precedent. The United Kingdom has already allowed Ukraine to use the long-range missiles provided by it, and we are using them successfully, noted Sak. Share

Umerov's adviser emphasised that Ukraine needs to maintain flexibility and dynamism, as well as continue to develop its own long-range weapons.

Sak noted that Ukraine managed to reduce Russian oil refining capacity by 15% with weapons produced in Ukraine on the basis of its defence industry.

What the EU says

On the conviction of French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukraine has the right to strike with Western weapons on the territory of Russia.

We must allow them to neutralise the military bases from which the missiles are launched, Macron said. Share

Macron also had a map of Ukraine with him and border areas to show, in particular, how close Ukrainian cities attacked by Russian troops are to the Russian border.

The occupiers are apparently outraged by Macron's proposal. It seems that such a decisive step was not expected not only by Ukrainians, but also by Russian propagandists, who were already hysterical.

Germany and France have changed their position regarding Ukraine's use of Western weapons against objects on the territory of Russia. Such a decision can have significant consequences.

Scholz, who has been one of the most reserved Western leaders on the issue, also said Ukraine had every right "under international law" to strike targets in Russia to defend itself.