According to Bild journalists, the USA and Germany threatened to stop supplying missiles to Ukraine if they were used for strikes on Russian territory.

What is known about the US and Germany's Ukraine use of their missiles to attack Russia?

Journalists of the publication note that the demands of Western partners regarding the ban on Ukraine's use of NATO weapons for strikes on Russian territory work against Ukraine itself, especially against the background of the defensive operation in the Kharkiv region.

To put it simply: while Russia fires almost 5,000 artillery shells at Kharkiv every day, Ukraine is not allowed to fire a single Western shell in response, the publication says. Share

It is emphasised that a similar situation is also observed with the task of airstrikes.

Western restrictions significantly limit the combat potential of Ukraine

In theory, most of the Russian airbases in use should be within range of the weapons Kyiv has received from Western countries. But none of these weapons can be used to destroy Russian terrorist planes on the ground.

Western partners also prohibit Ukraine from using air defence systems received from them against aircraft of the occupation army of the Russian Federation.

Instead, we have to wait for the Russian bombers to launch the missiles, and they will reach the airspace of Ukraine.

According to BILD, the Ukrainian army at least once used the Patriot system from Germany to perform independent actions. The reaction: angry calls from Berlin and Washington and a threat to stop the supply of anti-aircraft missiles if such an incident happens again, the material notes. Share

The authors of the material add that although several Western countries have recently allowed Ukraine to use their weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation, most of the long-range systems and weapons were obtained from the USA, which, together with Germany, demands compliance with the established ban.