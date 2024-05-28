Borrell called on EU to allow Ukraine to strike Russian targets

Borrell noted that such a move is acceptable from the point of view of international law, as Moscow's attacks on Ukraine are carried out from Russian territory.

EU countries are discussing allowing Ukraine to strike military targets on the territory of Russia

On May 28, EU defence ministers are discussing whether to allow Ukraine to strike targets deep inside Russia with weapons sent by member states.

I'm sure some will bring up the risk of escalation, but you have to balance the risk of escalation with the need to protect Ukraine. Josep Borrell The head of the EU foreign policy department

In addition, NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, stated that Ukraine's use of Western weapons against targets in Russia would not make NATO part of the conflict.

Lifting restrictions is a national decision, not a NATO-wide decision. Some allies did not impose such restrictions on weapons that they imposed on Ukraine, while others did. I believe that now is the time to review these restrictions, said the NATO Secretary General. Share

So far, the US and Germany have been particularly wary of sending weapons to Ukraine capable of hitting targets inside Russia, due to the risk of a wider conflict. After months of requests from Ukraine, the US earlier this year sent long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine for use in occupied territory.

Ukraine asks for permission to strike Russia with Western weapons

Against the backdrop of the Russian offensive, Kyiv intensified its appeal to NATO to obtain permission to strike Russian territory with Western weapons. First of all, this concerns the US, France and Britain, which provide Ukraine with long-range missiles. They could be used to attack enemy groups located near the border.

Back in May, the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinkin, said that Ukraine independently decides how to apply aid to it, but later his words were denied.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that it is unfair that Ukraine is restricted in using Western weapons against Russian territory. At the same time, we cannot risk the support of our allies.