According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Ukraine, together with its partners, will work on a common way to implement the Peace Formula in the coming months.

How Ukraine plans to implement the points of the Peace Formula

The President emphasized that an important result this week was the appearance of the signatures of 6 more countries under the joint communique of the peace summit.

This is a clear signal that we managed to convince the world of the possibility of peace. A just peace. There will be even more signatures under the communiqué, the head of state noted. Share

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is currently working to ensure that as many signatures of other countries as possible appear under the joint communique of the peace summit.

We are also gradually preparing work in groups on the points of the peace formula. Our task remains the same - in the coming months, to embark on a common, global path of restoring security according to each of the points of the peace formula. And it is possible - the president emphasized. Share

Zelenskyi on the need to protect Kharkiv from the air terror of the Russian army

The President emphasized that Kharkiv suffers from the aerial terror of the criminal army of the Russian Federation every day.

Russian combat aircraft must be destroyed where they are, by all effective means. Hitting Russian airfields is also quite fair. And we need this joint solution with partners - a security solution. The recent approval of strikes on Russian territory - near the border - made it possible to destroy part of the Russian terrorist potential. But only a part. It is necessary to protect people and life completely from Russian terror - we need more long-range, we need appropriate weapons for Ukrainians, Zelenskyi said. Share

The head of state emphasized that Ukraine already has a decision on receiving additional Patriot air defense systems from partners.

Currently, Ukraine is working on obtaining as many air defense equipment as possible from partners.