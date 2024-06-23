Zelenskyi named the key tasks for the implementation of the Peace Formula
Zelenskyi named the key tasks for the implementation of the Peace Formula

Office of the President of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Ukraine, together with its partners, will work on a common way to implement the Peace Formula in the coming months.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyi is working on a joint way to implement the Peace Formula with partners, including signing communiques and improving defense systems.
  • Ukraine is seeking additional air defense assets and increased range to counter the threat posed by Russia and protect Kharkiv from Russian aerial terror.
  • Zelenskyi emphasizes that only through joint efforts and a fair peaceful solution can Russia be compelled to end the war in eastern Ukraine.
  • International support and cooperation are crucial for ensuring security and peace on Ukrainian territory, with efforts underway to garner more signatures under the joint communique of the peace summit.
  • The President highlights the importance of preparing work in groups on the points of the peace formula to restore security in the coming months and bring about a just peace.

How Ukraine plans to implement the points of the Peace Formula

The President emphasized that an important result this week was the appearance of the signatures of 6 more countries under the joint communique of the peace summit.

This is a clear signal that we managed to convince the world of the possibility of peace. A just peace. There will be even more signatures under the communiqué, the head of state noted.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is currently working to ensure that as many signatures of other countries as possible appear under the joint communique of the peace summit.

We are also gradually preparing work in groups on the points of the peace formula. Our task remains the same - in the coming months, to embark on a common, global path of restoring security according to each of the points of the peace formula. And it is possible - the president emphasized.

Zelenskyi on the need to protect Kharkiv from the air terror of the Russian army

The President emphasized that Kharkiv suffers from the aerial terror of the criminal army of the Russian Federation every day.

Russian combat aircraft must be destroyed where they are, by all effective means. Hitting Russian airfields is also quite fair. And we need this joint solution with partners - a security solution. The recent approval of strikes on Russian territory - near the border - made it possible to destroy part of the Russian terrorist potential. But only a part. It is necessary to protect people and life completely from Russian terror - we need more long-range, we need appropriate weapons for Ukrainians, Zelenskyi said.

The head of state emphasized that Ukraine already has a decision on receiving additional Patriot air defense systems from partners.

Currently, Ukraine is working on obtaining as many air defense equipment as possible from partners.

And long-range is now a question not only of what we can achieve on the battlefield, but also of when the war will end altogether. The more we can, the faster we will be able to force Russia to a just peace, Zelensky emphasized.

