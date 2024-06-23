According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Ukraine, together with its partners, will work on a common way to implement the Peace Formula in the coming months.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyi is working on a joint way to implement the Peace Formula with partners, including signing communiques and improving defense systems.
- Ukraine is seeking additional air defense assets and increased range to counter the threat posed by Russia and protect Kharkiv from Russian aerial terror.
- Zelenskyi emphasizes that only through joint efforts and a fair peaceful solution can Russia be compelled to end the war in eastern Ukraine.
- International support and cooperation are crucial for ensuring security and peace on Ukrainian territory, with efforts underway to garner more signatures under the joint communique of the peace summit.
- The President highlights the importance of preparing work in groups on the points of the peace formula to restore security in the coming months and bring about a just peace.
How Ukraine plans to implement the points of the Peace Formula
The President emphasized that an important result this week was the appearance of the signatures of 6 more countries under the joint communique of the peace summit.
Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine is currently working to ensure that as many signatures of other countries as possible appear under the joint communique of the peace summit.
Zelenskyi on the need to protect Kharkiv from the air terror of the Russian army
The President emphasized that Kharkiv suffers from the aerial terror of the criminal army of the Russian Federation every day.
The head of state emphasized that Ukraine already has a decision on receiving additional Patriot air defense systems from partners.
Currently, Ukraine is working on obtaining as many air defense equipment as possible from partners.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-