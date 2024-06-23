Peace Summit. Zelensky announced the accession of 6 countries in a week

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the first Peace Summit showed that it is possible to restore all aspects of security and real peace.

Within a week, six participants joined the Peace Summit

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi informed that six more participants joined the communiqué of the Global Peace Summit held in Switzerland on June 15-16 last week.

It is important for us that every part of the world, every country and every leader who respects international law, can manifest themselves in bringing peace and restoring the full effectiveness of the goals and principles of the UN Charter. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The first Peace Summit showed that restoring all aspects of security and real peace is possible. But this requires the unity of the world. We are working for such unity, Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

What is known about the Peace Summit

On June 15-16, the first Global Peace Summit was held at the initiative of Ukraine in Bürgenstock, Switzerland. Delegations from 92 countries and 8 world organizations took part in it.

The purpose of the summit is to agree at the highest level on three out of ten points of the Ukrainian "peace formula" — regarding nuclear and food security and the release of Ukrainian prisoners and deportees, including children. Russia was not invited to the first Peace Summit.

The final declaration of the Peace Summit was signed by 78 countries and 4 organizations. The communique was not supported by India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and other states. However, countries can sign the document even after the summit is over.

On the afternoon of June 16, the President's Office published a joint communiqué on the foundations of peace, in which Russia is accused of large-scale human suffering and called to respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine. At the same time, the document notes that achieving peace requires dialogue between all parties to the conflict.

The Swiss government published a list of countries supporting the joint communiqué: there were 78 countries, not 80 as previously reported — two countries withdrew their signatures. The Office of the President said that the information that Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures to the communique at the Global Peace Summit is being verified.

Subsequently, Rwanda disappeared from the list of signatories of the communiqué following the results of the World Summit in Switzerland, followed by Iraq and Jordan, but Zambia, Antigua and Barbuda, as well as Barbados and the Republic of the Marshall Islands joined.