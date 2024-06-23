Peace Summit. Zelensky announced the accession of 6 countries in a week

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the first Peace Summit showed that it is possible to restore all aspects of security and real peace.
Points of attention
- The participation of 92 countries and 8 world organizations at the Peace Summit discussed issues of nuclear and food security, the release of prisoners and children.
- The final declaration was signed by 78 countries, which accuses Russia of human suffering and calls for respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine.
- Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures, but new countries joined. The Swiss government is verifying information about Rwanda's signature.
Within a week, six participants joined the Peace Summit
President Volodymyr Zelenskyi informed that six more participants joined the communiqué of the Global Peace Summit held in Switzerland on June 15-16 last week.
What is known about the Peace Summit
On June 15-16, the first Global Peace Summit was held at the initiative of Ukraine in Bürgenstock, Switzerland. Delegations from 92 countries and 8 world organizations took part in it.
The purpose of the summit is to agree at the highest level on three out of ten points of the Ukrainian "peace formula" — regarding nuclear and food security and the release of Ukrainian prisoners and deportees, including children. Russia was not invited to the first Peace Summit.
The final declaration of the Peace Summit was signed by 78 countries and 4 organizations. The communique was not supported by India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and other states. However, countries can sign the document even after the summit is over.
On the afternoon of June 16, the President's Office published a joint communiqué on the foundations of peace, in which Russia is accused of large-scale human suffering and called to respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine. At the same time, the document notes that achieving peace requires dialogue between all parties to the conflict.
The Swiss government published a list of countries supporting the joint communiqué: there were 78 countries, not 80 as previously reported — two countries withdrew their signatures. The Office of the President said that the information that Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures to the communique at the Global Peace Summit is being verified.
Subsequently, Rwanda disappeared from the list of signatories of the communiqué following the results of the World Summit in Switzerland, followed by Iraq and Jordan, but Zambia, Antigua and Barbuda, as well as Barbados and the Republic of the Marshall Islands joined.
