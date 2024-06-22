Peace Summit. Zelensky announced the final decision of two more countries
Peace Summit. Zelensky announced the final decision of two more countries

On June 22, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that two new signatures appeared under the decision of the first Peace Summit, which took place a week ago in Switzerland.

Points of attention

  • The President of Ukraine reported on the decision of Barbados and the Republic of the Marshall Islands.
  • The decision of Iraq, Jordan and Rwanda to withdraw signatures under the communique was unexpected. However, new signatures have already arrived from Antigua and Barbuda.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized the importance of uniting countries to ensure food and economic security and the development of a just peace for Ukraine and the world.

Support for Ukraine in the international arena is increasing

According to the head of state, we are talking about Barbados and the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

He thanked Kyiv's allies for joining the final communique of the inaugural Peace Summit.

We value our partners from the island states and call on everyone to join us in developing a vision of a just peace for Ukraine and all peoples of the world. Everyone can contribute.

President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, he is looking forward to joint work with island countries on issues that are extremely important to all of us.

What is important to understand is primarily about food and economic security.

Volodymyr Zelensky draws attention to the fact that these are the fifth and sixth new signatures under the communique after the inaugural Peace Summit.

We continue to work to ensure that their number continues to grow, - emphasized the head of state.

Who withdrew their signatures under the communiqué of the Peace Summit

Initially, it was known that such an unexpected decision was made by Iraq and Jordan, and later by Rwanda.

Despite this, the Ecumenical Patriarchate, which did not exist as of June 16, appeared in the list.

Already on June 19, official confirmation was received that Antigua and Barbuda joined the final communique of the inaugural Peace Summit held over the weekend in Switzerland.

According to the deputy head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva, small island states also feel the impact of Russian aggression, in particular in the field of food and environmental security.

Their participation in the implementation of our formula is no less important than the contribution of Europe or America, he added.

