Peace Summit. Zelensky announced the final decision of two more countries

On June 22, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that two new signatures appeared under the decision of the first Peace Summit, which took place a week ago in Switzerland.

Support for Ukraine in the international arena is increasing

According to the head of state, we are talking about Barbados and the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

He thanked Kyiv's allies for joining the final communique of the inaugural Peace Summit.

We value our partners from the island states and call on everyone to join us in developing a vision of a just peace for Ukraine and all peoples of the world. Everyone can contribute. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, he is looking forward to joint work with island countries on issues that are extremely important to all of us.

What is important to understand is primarily about food and economic security.

Volodymyr Zelensky draws attention to the fact that these are the fifth and sixth new signatures under the communique after the inaugural Peace Summit.

We continue to work to ensure that their number continues to grow, - emphasized the head of state. Share

I am grateful to Barbados and the Republic of the Marshall Islands for joining the final communique of the inaugural Peace Summit.



We see a growing global support for the Peace Formula, meaning the support for the UN Charter, which we want to restore to full force. On this… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 22, 2024

Who withdrew their signatures under the communiqué of the Peace Summit

Initially, it was known that such an unexpected decision was made by Iraq and Jordan, and later by Rwanda.

Despite this, the Ecumenical Patriarchate, which did not exist as of June 16, appeared in the list.

Already on June 19, official confirmation was received that Antigua and Barbuda joined the final communique of the inaugural Peace Summit held over the weekend in Switzerland.

According to the deputy head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva, small island states also feel the impact of Russian aggression, in particular in the field of food and environmental security.