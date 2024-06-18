Rwanda unexpectedly withdraws signature under Peace Summit communique: details
Rwanda unexpectedly withdraws signature under Peace Summit communique: details

Peace Summit
Source:  online.ua

Rwanda unexpectedly withdrew its signature on the communiqué following the results of the Global Peace Summit regarding Ukraine. The reason for this decision is currently unknown.

Points of attention

  • Despite this, the Ecumenical Patriarchate, which was not there before, appeared in the list of signatories.
  • The Peace Summit Joint Communiqué notes the principles of safe use of nuclear energy and food supply.
  • The document also calls for the release of prisoners of war and the return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia.

Three countries withdrew their signatures under the Peace Summit joint communiqué

Ukrainian journalists drew attention to the updated list of signatories published on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland's website.

The diplomatic service clarifies that the list was updated on June 17.

It is important to understand that the list of signatories does not include Rwanda, although it was listed in the June 16 version.

At the same time, the Ecumenical Patriarchate, which did not exist as of June 16, appeared on the list.

It is also worth noting that earlier, Iraq and Jordan suddenly withdrew their signatures, reducing the number of countries that joined the document from 80 to 78.

Also among the countries that did not sign the communiqué are Saudi Arabia, Thailand, India, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil and the United Arab Emirates.

Photo: president.gov.ua

What is said in the joint communiqué of the Peace Summit

  1. Any use of nuclear energy and nuclear installations must be safe, secure, reliably guarded and not harmful to the environment.

  2. Global food security depends on the uninterrupted production and supply of food.

  3. All prisoners of war must be released by full exchange. All deported and illegally displaced Ukrainian children and all other detained unlawfully Ukrainian civilians must be returned to Ukraine.

In addition, it is emphasised that the participants reaffirmed their commitment to refrain from the threat or use of force against any state's territorial integrity or political independence.

