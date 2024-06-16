The participants of the Peace Summit signed a joint communiqué on Ukraine — details

The participants of the Global Peace Summit, which will be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland, published a joint communiqué on the foundations of peace in Ukraine.

The main aspects of the communique signed at the Peace Summit

The participants confirmed their commitment to refraining from the threat of force or its use against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, to the principles of sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all states, including Ukraine.

The participants stated that they have a common vision on the following important aspects:

1. Any use of nuclear energy and nuclear installations must be safe, secure, reliably guarded and not harmful to the environment.

Ukrainian nuclear power plants and installations, in particular the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, must operate safely and securely under the full sovereign control of Ukraine and in accordance with the principles of the IAEA and under its supervision.

Any threat or use of nuclear weapons in the context of the war in Ukraine is unacceptable, the participants of the Peace Summit emphasized.

2. Global food security depends on uninterrupted food production and supply.

In this regard, free, full and safe commercial shipping, as well as access to seaports on the Black and Azov Seas, are extremely important.

Attacks on merchant vessels in ports and en route, as well as on civilian ports and civilian port infrastructure, are unacceptable.

Food security cannot be used as a weapon in any way. Ukrainian agricultural products must be safely and freely supplied to interested third countries.

3. All prisoners of war must be released by full exchange.

All deported and illegally displaced Ukrainian children and all other illegally detained Ukrainian civilians must be returned to Ukraine.

We believe that achieving peace requires engagement and dialogue between all parties. Therefore, we have decided to take specific measures in the above-mentioned areas in the future with the further involvement of representatives of all parties, the communique says.

The participants noted that the UN Charter, including the principles of respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, can and will serve as a basis for achieving a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew supported Ukraine at the Peace Summit

On June 16, during the Global Peace Summit, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew called it his mission to protect and strengthen peace, particularly in Ukraine.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew said this during the Peace Summit in Burgenstock.

War is always destructive. To remain silent in the face of the brutality of war is a shame. Our duty and mission is to protect and strengthen peace. Blessed are the peacemakers. Bartholomew Ecumenical Patriarch

He noted that the driving force of the summit was the emphasis and strength of dialogue, which includes cultural, but primarily religious and spiritual aspects.