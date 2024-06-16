The participants of the Peace Summit signed a joint communiqué on Ukraine — details

The participants of the Global Peace Summit, which will be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland, published a joint communiqué on the foundations of peace in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The participants of the Peace Summit supported the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, expressing their commitment to the principles of the IAEA.
- The Communiqué emphasizes the safe use of nuclear energy and the environmentally friendly operation of nuclear power plants in Ukraine.
- The foundations of peace also concern food security and unhindered commercial shipping in the Azov and Black Seas.
- The participants demand the release of prisoners of war and the return of illegally detained persons to Ukraine in order to strengthen peace in the country.
- Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew stood up for the protection of peace in Burgenstocks, expressing support for Ukraine during the Global Peace Summit.
The main aspects of the communique signed at the Peace Summit
The participants confirmed their commitment to refraining from the threat of force or its use against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, to the principles of sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of all states, including Ukraine.
The participants stated that they have a common vision on the following important aspects:
1. Any use of nuclear energy and nuclear installations must be safe, secure, reliably guarded and not harmful to the environment.
Ukrainian nuclear power plants and installations, in particular the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, must operate safely and securely under the full sovereign control of Ukraine and in accordance with the principles of the IAEA and under its supervision.
Any threat or use of nuclear weapons in the context of the war in Ukraine is unacceptable, the participants of the Peace Summit emphasized.
2. Global food security depends on uninterrupted food production and supply.
In this regard, free, full and safe commercial shipping, as well as access to seaports on the Black and Azov Seas, are extremely important.
Attacks on merchant vessels in ports and en route, as well as on civilian ports and civilian port infrastructure, are unacceptable.
Food security cannot be used as a weapon in any way. Ukrainian agricultural products must be safely and freely supplied to interested third countries.
3. All prisoners of war must be released by full exchange.
All deported and illegally displaced Ukrainian children and all other illegally detained Ukrainian civilians must be returned to Ukraine.
The participants noted that the UN Charter, including the principles of respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, can and will serve as a basis for achieving a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew supported Ukraine at the Peace Summit
On June 16, during the Global Peace Summit, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew called it his mission to protect and strengthen peace, particularly in Ukraine.
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew said this during the Peace Summit in Burgenstock.
He noted that the driving force of the summit was the emphasis and strength of dialogue, which includes cultural, but primarily religious and spiritual aspects.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-