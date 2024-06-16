On the second day of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, the participating countries are to sign a declaration on a common position on a number of issues related to the criminal war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

What will be the final declaration of the Peace Summit

It is noted that in the document, according to the conclusions of the Summit, the participating countries share a common position on issues of nuclear, food and humanitarian security against the background of the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

In particular, the signatory countries will support the inadmissibility of the use of nuclear weapons in the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine.

The declaration stipulates that all nuclear power plants in Ukraine, including the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant occupied by Russia, must operate in safe conditions under the sovereign supervision of Ukraine and IAEA inspectors.

In addition, the document will contain requirements for free navigation in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas and a ban on using food security as a weapon.

The participating countries of the Summit support free trade of agricultural products of Ukraine with other countries.

What requirements does the declaration contain regarding the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war, civilians and abducted children from Russia

The final document also approves the exchange of prisoners of war according to the "All for all" formula.

All children and other civilians abducted and taken away by Russia from the occupied Ukrainian territories must return to Ukraine.

The final communique emphasizes that peace can only be achieved if all parties are involved in the dialogue.

In this regard, it is also planned to involve Russia in the future to discuss and implement the three points of the "Peace Formula" proposed by Ukraine.