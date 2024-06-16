On the second day of the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, the participating countries are to sign a declaration on a common position on a number of issues related to the criminal war waged by Russia against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The final declaration of the Peace Summit addresses common positions on nuclear, food, and humanitarian security in response to Russia's war against Ukraine.
- The declaration demands the prevention of nuclear weapon use, safe operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants, free navigation in Black and Azov Seas, ban on using food security as a weapon, and support for free trade in agricultural products of Ukraine.
- Key requirements include the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war, civilians, and children from Russia, along with the exchange of prisoners of war according to the 'All for all' formula.
- Achieving peace in Ukraine is emphasized through the involvement of all parties in dialogue and the adherence to UN Charter principles for ensuring territorial integrity and sovereignty.
- The future implementation of the 'Peace Formula' proposed by Ukraine and the engagement of Russia are highlighted for achieving comprehensive and just peace in Ukraine.
What will be the final declaration of the Peace Summit
It is noted that in the document, according to the conclusions of the Summit, the participating countries share a common position on issues of nuclear, food and humanitarian security against the background of the criminal war unleashed by Russia.
In particular, the signatory countries will support the inadmissibility of the use of nuclear weapons in the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine.
The declaration stipulates that all nuclear power plants in Ukraine, including the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant occupied by Russia, must operate in safe conditions under the sovereign supervision of Ukraine and IAEA inspectors.
In addition, the document will contain requirements for free navigation in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas and a ban on using food security as a weapon.
The participating countries of the Summit support free trade of agricultural products of Ukraine with other countries.
What requirements does the declaration contain regarding the return of Ukrainian prisoners of war, civilians and abducted children from Russia
The final document also approves the exchange of prisoners of war according to the "All for all" formula.
All children and other civilians abducted and taken away by Russia from the occupied Ukrainian territories must return to Ukraine.
The final communique emphasizes that peace can only be achieved if all parties are involved in the dialogue.
In this regard, it is also planned to involve Russia in the future to discuss and implement the three points of the "Peace Formula" proposed by Ukraine.
The UN Charter, which provides for respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, should serve as the basis for achieving a comprehensive, just and durable peace in Ukraine.
