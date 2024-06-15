British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak accused Russia of trying to derail the first Global Peace Summit by threatening to discuss key principles of international law.
Points of attention
- Rishi Sunak accuses Russia of attempting to disrupt the Global Peace Summit by resisting discussions on crucial international law principles.
- World leaders stress the importance of supporting Ukraine in defending against Russian aggression and promoting sustainable peace solutions.
- Russian refusal to end the war against Ukraine and reluctance to engage in meaningful negotiations hinder progress towards lasting peace.
- The need for a comprehensive and just peace to restore Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity is highlighted by world leaders.
- Efforts to freeze the conflict instead of addressing the root causes only lead to further aggression and instability in the region.
Russia is afraid of responsibility for the war against Ukraine and is trying to disrupt the Peace Summit
Sunak emphasized that Russia, unlike the countries participating in the Summit, is not interested in the real achievement of peace, so Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin intensified the diplomatic efforts of the Kremlin to persuade other countries not to come to the Summit.
He recalled the statements of the representative of Russia at the UN, according to which the only condition for peace negotiations with Ukraine would be capitulation.
What other world leaders are saying
According to French President Emmanuel Macron, the capitulation of Ukraine is not the way to lasting peace, it is necessary to achieve the defeat of Russia in the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized that Russia could end the war against Ukraine at any time, but refused to do so.
He noted that Russia refuses to join the collective call for peace based on the UN Charter and international law.
The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also noted that the "freezing" of the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine only leads to further, even more aggressive actions.
She emphasized that world leaders should support a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace for Ukraine.