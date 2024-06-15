British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak accused Russia of trying to derail the first Global Peace Summit by threatening to discuss key principles of international law.

Russia is afraid of responsibility for the war against Ukraine and is trying to disrupt the Peace Summit

Sunak emphasized that Russia, unlike the countries participating in the Summit, is not interested in the real achievement of peace, so Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin intensified the diplomatic efforts of the Kremlin to persuade other countries not to come to the Summit.

We should ask: why does Russia feel that it is so threatened by the summit, where the fundamental principles of territorial integrity, food and nuclear security are discussed? - noted Sunak. Share

He recalled the statements of the representative of Russia at the UN, according to which the only condition for peace negotiations with Ukraine would be capitulation.

Well, that will never happen. Because aggression cannot and should not prevail, - said Sunak. Share

What other world leaders are saying

According to French President Emmanuel Macron, the capitulation of Ukraine is not the way to lasting peace, it is necessary to achieve the defeat of Russia in the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.

All of us are committed to building sustainable peace. But, as has already been said, such peace cannot become Ukrainian capitulation. Therefore, the prerequisite for peace is to help Ukraine repel aggression, - noted the French president. Share

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized that Russia could end the war against Ukraine at any time, but refused to do so.

It is true that peace in Ukraine cannot be achieved without the involvement of Russia. But let's not forget that as we speak, Russia continues to wage its war. We all know that Russia could end the war today or at any moment by stopping attacks and withdrawing troops, Scholz emphasized. Share

He noted that Russia refuses to join the collective call for peace based on the UN Charter and international law.

An immediate ceasefire without serious negotiations, without a road map to a just and lasting peace, will simply legitimize Russia's seizure of Ukrainian land and lead to a new "frozen conflict," Scholz emphasized. Share

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also noted that the "freezing" of the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine only leads to further, even more aggressive actions.

Freezing the conflict today, when foreign troops occupy Ukrainian land, is not the answer. De facto, this is a recipe for further aggressive war, Ursula von der Leyen noted Share

She emphasized that world leaders should support a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace for Ukraine.