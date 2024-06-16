According to US President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan, China refused to participate in the Peace Summit at the request of Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

Russia persuaded China not to participate in the Peace Summit

It is obvious that China is not here. And I assume that they are not here because Putin asked them not to come, and they made a commitment to Putin, - emphasized Sullivan. Share

According to him, this allows us to draw conclusions about Beijing's position regarding the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine.

And I think that says something about China's position on Russia's war in Ukraine. I think that countries should pay attention to this, - added Sullivan. Share

How do Western partners react to Putin's so-called "peace proposals".

According to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Putin's statements indicate his panic.

The fact that Putin came out with this crazy "peace proposal" yesterday shows that he is panicking, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands emphasized. Share

Italian Prime Minister George Maloni also commented on Putin's proposals.

According to her, they are more like propaganda than real steps.

It sounds more like a propaganda move to me than a real one. If Putin's proposal is in the style of "we are ready for peace talks, if Ukraine recognizes the invasion and surrenders its occupied territories," then it does not look like a particularly effective proposal, Maloney said. Share

The Italian Prime Minister noted that the dictator's statement sounds more like a narrative that wants to create counter-information about who is actually responsible for this conflict.