President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the participating countries of the Global Peace Summit to work on the implementation of the "Peace Formula" proposed by Ukraine, in order to get closer to the end of the criminal war unleashed by Russia by the second summit.

Zelensky does not rule out the end of the war before the second Peace Summit

There is no Russia here now. Why? Because if Russia was interested in peace, there would be no war... Then, when the plan of action is on the table agreed upon by everyone, transparent to the peoples, then it will be communicated to the representatives of Russia. So that at the second Peace Summit we could record the real end of the war. We are now starting this journey. Together, we must prove that the united world is a world of peace, a world that knows how to act correctly, - Zelensky emphasized. Share

He emphasized that the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin should move from ultimatums to the conditions of the world majority, which demands fair conditions for the end of the war.

Then, when the plan of action is on the table, agreed upon by all and transparent to the peoples, then it will be communicated to the representatives of Russia. So that at the second peace summit we could record the actual end of the war, - the president explained. Share

What does Zelensky expect from the results of the Peace Summit

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the participants of the Summit should consider three key points of the "Peace Formula" proposed by Ukraine regarding the end of the criminal war unleashed by Russia.

We will focus on these primary points of the peace formula. By working on them, we can reach an agreement and create an action plan for each item of the peace formula - Zelenskyy noted. Share

The head of state emphasized that in the process of considering issues of nuclear, humanitarian and food security, each country participating in the summit has the opportunity to demonstrate its leadership.

What can this summit bring? First, prove that the return of security is possible. Second, to provide a real plan to make every step towards peace work - from nuclear and food security to the return of prisoners and deportees, to the complete end of war without the threat of it starting. I believe that it is possible, - emphasizes Zelensky. Share

In his opinion, there is no need to "invent the wheel", because the UN charter defines all the grounds for conflict settlement.