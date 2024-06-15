President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the participating countries of the Global Peace Summit to work on the implementation of the "Peace Formula" proposed by Ukraine, in order to get closer to the end of the criminal war unleashed by Russia by the second summit.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyi calls on countries to work on the “Peace Formula” proposed by Ukraine to bring an end to the war with Russia before the second Peace Summit.
- Key points of the “Peace Formula” need to be focused on to reach an agreement and create an action plan towards peace and security.
- The Summit aims to restore security, outline steps for peace, and ensure the end of the war without the possibility of renewed conflict.
- Zelenskyi emphasizes the importance of adhering to the UN charter for conflict resolution and promoting mutual understanding for a peaceful coexistence of states.
- The Peace Summit seeks to demonstrate that security is attainable and provide a comprehensive plan for progress towards peace, covering areas like nuclear security, humanitarian aid, and the return of prisoners.
Zelensky does not rule out the end of the war before the second Peace Summit
He emphasized that the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin should move from ultimatums to the conditions of the world majority, which demands fair conditions for the end of the war.
What does Zelensky expect from the results of the Peace Summit
According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, the participants of the Summit should consider three key points of the "Peace Formula" proposed by Ukraine regarding the end of the criminal war unleashed by Russia.
The head of state emphasized that in the process of considering issues of nuclear, humanitarian and food security, each country participating in the summit has the opportunity to demonstrate its leadership.
In his opinion, there is no need to "invent the wheel", because the UN charter defines all the grounds for conflict settlement.
