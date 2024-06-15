Zelensky reminded the participants of the Peace Summit regarding Ukraine of the first words of the UN Charter — online broadcast

The first plenary meeting of the Global Peace Summit began in Swiss Bürgenstock, the main purpose of which will be the discussion of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

The world is approaching a just peace — Zelensky

President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made introductory speeches.

Zelensky began his speech at the first plenary session with the following words:

Today is the day when the world is approaching a just peace.

He thanked everyone who worked so hard for this day, all the leaders, teams and advisors, all the states.

When we justly and honestly end this war for Ukraine on the basis of international law, then every state in the world will be able to count on the same justice and honesty, on the same effectiveness of the UN Charter regarding its rights. Volodymyr Zelensky President of Ukraine

The President of Ukraine reminded the summit participants of the first words of the UN Charter:

We, the peoples of the United Nations, are determined to save future generations from the miseries of war (…) and to reassert faith in basic human rights, in the dignity and worth of the human person, in the equality of men and women and the equality of rights of large and small nations, and to create the conditions under which justice and respect for obligations arising from treaties and other sources of international law can be observed.

These words, Zelensky noted, describe the essence of the Peace Formula, which became the basis of the Peace Summit and encouraged all parts of the world and different states to participate in our joint work with equal respect.

Putin is the only one who wants to continue the war against Ukraine

On June 15, the first Peace Summit began in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock, where nuclear safety, food security and the humanitarian dimension — the exchange of captives and the return of kidnapped Ukrainian children — will be discussed. The Russian side will be introduced to the final documents of the summit.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, noted in his speech that the only one who wanted a criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine is Kremlin dictator Volodymyr Putin.

But in any case, peace is stronger. That is why the formula for peace was born, the formula for the unity of the world majority for the sake of peace for the effectiveness of the goals, principles and statutes of the UN, international law, and therefore global security, Zelenskyi said.

He emphasized that the world community should involve all mechanisms to achieve Putin's defeat in Ukraine.