President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the only one who wanted Russia to wage a criminal war against Ukraine is Kremlin dictator Volodymyr Putin.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky emphasizes that Ukraine never wanted war and that Putin is the sole initiator of the conflict.
- The Peace Summit aims to unite the world community against Russian aggression and work towards a just peace in the region.
- While agreements were made at the Summit, there is yet to be a joint declaration, indicating ongoing negotiations and potential disagreements among participants.
- Zelensky warns of the dangers of Putin's ambitions and radical ideologies, drawing parallels to Hitler's tactics.
- The international community is urged to use all mechanisms to bring an end to Putin's war in Ukraine and prioritize global security.
Putin is the only one who wants to continue the war against Ukraine
He emphasized that the world community should use all mechanisms to achieve Putin's defeat in Ukraine.
Zelenskyi on the first results of the Peace Summit
The head of state noted that all the agreements concluded during the Summit will become part of the future negotiation process regarding the end of the war.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has already held the first meetings within the peace summit. In particular, he met with the President of Switzerland, Viola Amherd.
What is known about the position of the participants of the Peace Summit
According to the journalists of 20 Minuten, the participating countries have not yet agreed on a joint declaration.
It is noted that the document can be adopted without the consent of all participants.
According to the interlocutors of the publication, negotiations on the final declaration may continue until the very end of the peace summit.
According to the mass media, several controversial points remain among the delegations. In some cases, there were disputes over individual words in the declaration.
While a scenario is possible when there will be no consensus among the participants. That is, representatives of all countries may not support the declaration.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-