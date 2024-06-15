President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the only one who wanted Russia to wage a criminal war against Ukraine is Kremlin dictator Volodymyr Putin.

But in any case, peace is stronger. That is why the formula for peace was born, the formula for the unity of the world majority for the sake of peace, for the effectiveness of the goals, principles and statutes of the UN, international law, and therefore global security, Zelenskyi said.

He emphasized that the world community should use all mechanisms to achieve Putin's defeat in Ukraine.

He will act like Hitler. You will see it... Now he needs more countries on his side, as was the case with Hitler... He will do it, just give him a little success - and he will move on. It is precisely this radical Nazi theory that keeps his society alive today. He is very dangerous. I believe that it should be put in place by all means today, - Zelenskyi convinces.

Zelenskyi on the first results of the Peace Summit

The head of state noted that all the agreements concluded during the Summit will become part of the future negotiation process regarding the end of the war.

Everything that will be agreed upon today at the summit will become part of the peacemaking process that is so important to us. I believe that we will see here at the summit how history is made. Thank you for your support, and let a just peace be established as soon as possible, - said the president.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has already held the first meetings within the peace summit. In particular, he met with the President of Switzerland, Viola Amherd.

What is known about the position of the participants of the Peace Summit

According to the journalists of 20 Minuten, the participating countries have not yet agreed on a joint declaration.

It is noted that the document can be adopted without the consent of all participants.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, negotiations on the final declaration may continue until the very end of the peace summit.

According to the mass media, several controversial points remain among the delegations. In some cases, there were disputes over individual words in the declaration.

While a scenario is possible when there will be no consensus among the participants. That is, representatives of all countries may not support the declaration.