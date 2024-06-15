On the eve of the Global Peace Summit, Kremlin bots published about 120,000 fake messages on social networks allegedly from famous stars, including Jennifer Aniston, Scarlett Johansson, Alain Delon and others.

How Russia spread disinformation in social networks on the eve of the Peace Summit

It is noted that Kremlin disinformation spread narratives about the alleged "collapse of Ukraine and the EU."

It is emphasized that since Friday evening, bots of the "Dvoynyk" network - one of the largest Kremlin networks for spreading fakes - began to actively post pictures and fake quotes of famous people.

In particular, 50 pictures with fake statements were published on the X social network.

Other accounts of the Kremlin bot network republished them more than 120,000 times.

These posts have collected more than 500,000 views. 62% of bots, which are usually engaged in the distribution of pictures and videos within the framework of "Double", were used to publish fake quotes.

How Kremlin bots spread fakes on behalf of world celebrities

Pictures with bot quotes were published in English, French, German and Polish. Fake statements were attributed to famous people, including actors Ashton Kutcher, Jennifer Aniston, Scarlett Johansson, Angelina Jolie, Alain Delon, director Luc Besson, singer Elton John, football player Lionel Messi, the publication emphasizes. Share

At the same time, a large part of the fake quotes contain calls to abandon support for Ukraine.

We are impoverished, it's time to forget about Ukraine, says a fake quote from allegedly Jennifer Aniston.

And the fake Elton John combines the topics of Ukraine and the EU in his statement

We fell into the Ukrainian trap. The EU is now collapsing, the fake message says.