Blinken says decisions of upcoming NATO summit to contribute to Ukraine's success

According to the head of American diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, the decisions of the upcoming NATO summit will contribute to the success of Ukraine.

The Alliance is preparing fateful decisions to help Kyiv

The head of the US State Department once again emphasised that the Ukrainian strategy, which Washington officials have been implementing with its allies individually and collectively for almost 2.5 years, is showing effective results.

First of all, it concerns Ukraine's ability to restrain the Russian Federation's aggression.

Anthony Blinken also reminded that the main goal of the dictator Putin from the first day was the desire to erase Ukraine from the world map, but this plan failed.

Going forward, we want to make sure that Ukraine is a success and that it stands strongly on its own feet militarily, economically, and democratically, and that’s exactly what we’re enabling Ukraine to do. And that is the mark of success going forward. Again, decisions made at the [NATO - ed.] summit will further that effort and more to be said in a few weeks’ time. Anthony Blinken US Secretary of State

NATO also promises progress in aid matters to Ukraine

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the Alliance is currently actively discussing many practical results regarding Ukraine ahead of the upcoming summit.

For example, as is known, the bloc agreed on a plan for training and assistance to Kyiv in the security sector.

We have seen new announcements, and I expect those are more announcement of more military support to Ukraine, Stoltenberg said. Share

