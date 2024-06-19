Blinken says decisions of upcoming NATO summit to contribute to Ukraine's success

According to the head of American diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, the decisions of the upcoming NATO summit will contribute to the success of Ukraine.
- The US State Department emphasises the success of the Ukrainian strategy thanks to cooperation with allies for 2.5 years.
- The NATO Secretary General promised progress in helping Ukraine, including training and military support, as well as the possibility of gaining membership in the Alliance.
- Allies are actively discussing practical results regarding Ukrainian security before the upcoming summit.
The Alliance is preparing fateful decisions to help Kyiv
The head of the US State Department once again emphasised that the Ukrainian strategy, which Washington officials have been implementing with its allies individually and collectively for almost 2.5 years, is showing effective results.
First of all, it concerns Ukraine's ability to restrain the Russian Federation's aggression.
Anthony Blinken also reminded that the main goal of the dictator Putin from the first day was the desire to erase Ukraine from the world map, but this plan failed.
NATO also promises progress in aid matters to Ukraine
According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the Alliance is currently actively discussing many practical results regarding Ukraine ahead of the upcoming summit.
For example, as is known, the bloc agreed on a plan for training and assistance to Kyiv in the security sector.
He also emphasised that during the summit, "it will be about Ukraine becoming a member of the NA”
