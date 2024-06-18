China urges NATO to 'stop shifting blame' over Russia's war in Ukraine

The authorities of the People's Republic of China, responding to the statement of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, said that the Alliance, they say, should "stop shifting the blame" for the war in Ukraine onto others.

China was furious after Stoltenberg's accusations

Lin Jian, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, was one of the first to comment on the situation.

He began to assert that the bloc's countries allegedly "need to engage in introspection, and not arbitrary slanders and attacks on China."

We advise [NATO] to stop shifting blame and sowing discord, not add fuel to the fire and instigate confrontation, but rather do something practical for the political settlement of the crisis, said a representative of the China's diplomatic service. Share

What is essential to understand is that official Beijing continues to ignore the fact that the strategic partnership between China and Russia has significantly strengthened since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Chinese authorities still deny that Putin can continue the war only thanks to the large-scale support of China.

What Stoltenberg said about China's role in the Russian-Ukrainian war

Recently, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg publicly called on Western leaders to get even with China to help the Russian Federation continue its war against Ukraine.

He once again reminded that Russia imported 90% of its microelectronics from China last year alone, which is used to produce missiles, tanks and aircraft.

The leader of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, tried to create the impression that he is taking a back seat in this conflict in order to avoid sanctions and preserve trade, explained Stoltenberg. Share

According to the NATO Secretary General, Beijing failed to deceive the West and will be forced to pay for its decisions and actions.