China built one more landing ship, pointing out its preparation to invade Taiwan — experts
World
Publication date

China built one more landing ship, pointing out its preparation to invade Taiwan — experts

Chinese army
Source:  The Telegraph

The construction of the first representative of a new class of large landing ships is nearing completion in China. Its important feature is that it can perform the functions of a light aircraft carrier. According to Western analysts, this is an extra-high sign for Taiwan.

Points of attention

  • China is preparing to invade Taiwan by building a new type of amphibious assault ship that can double as a light aircraft carrier.
  • Experts confirm that this is an alarming sign for Taiwan, as such ships are used to land troops from the sea.
  • The Chinese military is preparing ferries and civilian vessels for a possible invasion of the island, posing a threat to the region.
  • Taiwan is actively studying Ukraine's experience in the war with Russia and is preparing to repel a Chinese army invasion.

China is still preparing to invade Taiwan

Experts draw attention to the fact that countries with ships of this type use them mainly to land troops from the sea.

In addition, it is emphasised that landing and attack helicopters are based on the upper deck in most cases, and amphibious landing craft and armoured landing vehicles are based on the inner decks.

Helicopters drop Marines from the air, while landing craft and armored personnel carriers drop Marines from the sea. China's 250-meter-long Type 076 amphibious assault ship will have a full-length flight deck and likely an electromagnetic launch catapult and aerofinishers (brake cables) like a small aircraft carrier, the report said.

Chinese giant landing ship (Photo: screenshot)

Journalists concluded that the Chinese Navy continues to strengthen not only quantitatively but also at the level of quality.

Recent events in the People's Republic of China lead Western analysts to believe that China's invasion of Taiwan is becoming inevitable.

A war between China and Taiwan is possible: new details

It has recently been reported that Beijing is preparing an armada of ferries and civilian vessels to invade Taiwan.

According to experts, China's People's Liberation Army lacks the military amphibious ships needed for a large-scale naval invasion.

Despite this, they can be replaced by civilian vessels, primarily dozens of giant ferries, each of which can transport hundreds of armoured vehicles.

What is also interesting is that Taiwan has already begun to actively study the experience of Ukraine in the war with Russia and is preparing to repel the invasion of China.

The Taiwanese are extremely confused by the fact that the United States can "abandon" them in the same way that they left Ukraine without critical aid for almost six months.

