US Admiral Aquilino predicts China's invasion of Taiwan in 2027

China is building up its military and nuclear arsenal. These signs indicate that he is ready to invade Taiwan by 2027.

China is actively preparing to invade Taiwan

China may attack Taiwan as early as 2027.

This was stated by the head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral John C. Aquilino, Bloomberg reports.

According to him, despite China's economic problems, its official defence budget has increased by 16% in recent years and amounted to more than 223 billion dollars.

The admiral added that in the three years since he took command, China's military has commissioned 400 fighter jets and more than 20 large warships. Beijing has also doubled its arsenal of ballistic and cruise missiles since 2020.

Everything points to the instruction of the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, in a meeting with the army to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027. John C. Aquilino US Admiral

China's reaction to accusations of future aggression against Taiwan

According to Aquilino, the Chinese military is also practising various tasks related to operations against Taiwan. It is about simulating the environment with the help of sea and air blockade.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said Taiwan was "China's internal matter" and accused Washington of "sowing division in the Asia-Pacific region."

Some people in the US have tried to fan rumors of a Chinese threat to heighten tensions across the strait and provoke a confrontation. We are strongly against it.

The US is helping Taiwan

China's defence budget is still much smaller than the US's. This month, President Joe Biden proposed a $850 billion Pentagon budget for the fiscal year 2025.

It includes $500 million for armaments to be provided to Taiwan as part of the first funding request to address regional aggression and ensure continued support for Taiwan.

China's partnership with Russia is also problematic, as China provided dictator Vladimir Putin with economic and security assistance to invade Ukraine. China's collaboration with Russia responds to US alliances in the Pacific and elsewhere.

This should concern the whole globe, said Aquilino. Share

China's plans to attack Taiwan

In the spring of 2022, President Joe Biden announced that the United States was prepared to use force to defend Taiwan.

Already last fall, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Charles Brown, publicly doubted Beijing's plans to try to seize Taiwan by military means.

Bloomberg recently wrote that China's military invasion of Taiwan will cost the world economy $10 trillion.

The director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, William Burns, said that the Chinese army could reach full readiness for an attack on Taiwan as early as 2027.