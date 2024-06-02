China's MOD chief says its army would forcefully stop 'Taiwan independence'
China's MOD chief says its army would forcefully stop 'Taiwan independence'

Chinese Defence Ministry
Читати українською
Source:  DW

China is once again using aggressive blackmail tactics against Taiwan. Beijing has vowed to use force to "crush" the island's independence.

China is determined to prevent Taiwan's independence in any way

The Chinese MoD chief made a corresponding statement at Singapore's "Dialogue - Shangri La" security conference.

He confirmed that Beijing is supposedly committed to "peaceful reunification," but Taiwan's "independence forces" are preventing it.

At the same time, Dong Jun emphasised that the Chinese army would act "resolutely" to prevent Taiwan's independence. He also once again accused the Taiwanese authorities of destroying unity.

These separatists have recently made bigoted statements that demonstrate their betrayal of the Chinese nation and their ancestors. They will be nailed to the pillar of infamy in history.

In addition, Jun said that those who support Taiwan's independence are at risk of self-destruction.

China’s official called the newly elected president of Taiwan 'a separatist'

China launched the Joint Sword 2024A exercise three days after Taiwan's Lai Ching-te, whom Beijing calls a "separatist," became president.

China said the military exercises were "punishment" for Lai's inauguration speech.

In it, the politician said that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait "are not subordinate to each other. Beijing perceived this Beijing as a declaration of two separate states.

The newly elected president of Taiwan, Lai Ching-te, took the oath and called on China for a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

In April, the United States and Taiwan navies conducted exercises in the Pacific Ocean. They were not officially announced.

