Taiwan's MFA chief says Ukraine saves his country from Chinese invasion

As Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu warns, the US's refusal to help Ukraine will strengthen China's position and influence its decision to invade Taiwan.

Taiwan predicts war with China if Ukraine loses

Wu draws the attention of official Washington and the international community to the fact that Russia's victory could have fatal consequences not only for Ukraine.

In his opinion, such a development will provoke China's aggression against Taiwan and strengthen the propaganda that the United States can no longer be considered a reliable ally.

When people ask us if it is normal for the United States to leave Ukraine, the answer is no. The world is interconnected, and it does not work in a black-and-white way. Joseph Wu Head of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan

According to him, while Ukraine continues its struggle, Taiwan remains safe and is not threatened by a large-scale war.

Despite this, if the Russian Federation manages to capture a significant part of Ukrainian lands, it will look like a triumph of dictatorships because "Russia, China, North Korea and Iran are now connected."

The US can't leave Ukraine alone with Russia

What is essential to understand is that statements are increasingly being heard in the States that China is supposedly more significant than Russia and that the funding proposed for Ukraine should go to confronting China.

However, most American politicians are well aware that the security of Taiwan is linked to the security of Ukraine because China will see weakness on the part of the United States only if the United States abandons Kyiv to its own devices.