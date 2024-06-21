Ukraine's MFA сhief explains signature withdrawal by some states under Peace Summit's communique
Category
Politics
Publication date

Ukraine's MFA сhief explains signature withdrawal by some states under Peace Summit's communique

Peace Summit
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

The chief of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kuleba, explained the situation regarding Ukraine's disappearance of signatures from some countries under the communique of the Global Peace Summit.

Points of attention

  • Russian propaganda began to disperse a wave of disinformation surrounding the situation by withdrawing signatures.
  • Certain countries in Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and Asia could potentially join the Peace Summit communique.
  • Rwanda, Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures, but other countries joined the final communique.

How the Peace Summit communique was signed

The chief of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that the Swiss colleagues included in the first list of signatories, which they published, some countries that at that time had not yet finally confirmed their accession.

That's why when they (these countries—ed.) turned and said, "Wait, we are still considering this document." Because it was still being prepared until the last moment at the Summit, they were removed from this list.

Dmytro Kuleba

Dmytro Kuleba

Ukrainian diplomacy chief

In addition, the Ukrainian diplomat reminded that Russian propaganda first started to disperse the "wave" regarding the withdrawal of signatures under the communique.

Dmytro Kuleba refused to specify which countries are considering signing the communiqué, pointing out that it would be incorrect for him to announce it.

There are several countries from Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, several countries from Oceania and Asia (they can potentially sign the decisions of the Summit — ed.), — emphasized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Who withdrew their signatures under the communiqué of the Peace Summit

On June 18, it became officially known that after Iraq and Jordan, Rwanda also withdrew its signature under the joint communiqué of the Peace Summit.

Despite this, the Ecumenical Patriarchate, which did not exist as of June 16, appeared on the list.

Already on June 19, it became clear that Antigua and Barbuda joined the final communiqué of the inaugural Peace Summit, which took place over the weekend in Switzerland.

Small island states are also feeling the impact of Russian aggression, particularly in the area of food and environmental security. Their participation in the implementation of our formula is no less important than the contribution of Europe or America, — Ihor Zhovkva, the head of the President's Office, commented on this decision.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Peace Summit participants signed a joint communiqué: details
Office of the President of Ukraine
The participants of the Peace Summit signed a joint communiqué on Ukraine — details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy names conditions for Russia's participation in the second Peace Summit
Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelenskyy
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Rwanda unexpectedly withdraws signature under Peace Summit communique: details
Peace Summit

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?