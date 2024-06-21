Ukraine's MFA сhief explains signature withdrawal by some states under Peace Summit's communique

The chief of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kuleba, explained the situation regarding Ukraine's disappearance of signatures from some countries under the communique of the Global Peace Summit.
Points of attention
- Russian propaganda began to disperse a wave of disinformation surrounding the situation by withdrawing signatures.
- Certain countries in Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean and Asia could potentially join the Peace Summit communique.
- Rwanda, Iraq and Jordan withdrew their signatures, but other countries joined the final communique.
How the Peace Summit communique was signed
The chief of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that the Swiss colleagues included in the first list of signatories, which they published, some countries that at that time had not yet finally confirmed their accession.
In addition, the Ukrainian diplomat reminded that Russian propaganda first started to disperse the "wave" regarding the withdrawal of signatures under the communique.
Dmytro Kuleba refused to specify which countries are considering signing the communiqué, pointing out that it would be incorrect for him to announce it.
Who withdrew their signatures under the communiqué of the Peace Summit
On June 18, it became officially known that after Iraq and Jordan, Rwanda also withdrew its signature under the joint communiqué of the Peace Summit.
Despite this, the Ecumenical Patriarchate, which did not exist as of June 16, appeared on the list.
Already on June 19, it became clear that Antigua and Barbuda joined the final communiqué of the inaugural Peace Summit, which took place over the weekend in Switzerland.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-