Ukraine's MFA сhief explains signature withdrawal by some states under Peace Summit's communique

The chief of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kuleba, explained the situation regarding Ukraine's disappearance of signatures from some countries under the communique of the Global Peace Summit.

How the Peace Summit communique was signed

The chief of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said that the Swiss colleagues included in the first list of signatories, which they published, some countries that at that time had not yet finally confirmed their accession.

That's why when they (these countries—ed.) turned and said, "Wait, we are still considering this document." Because it was still being prepared until the last moment at the Summit, they were removed from this list. Dmytro Kuleba Ukrainian diplomacy chief

In addition, the Ukrainian diplomat reminded that Russian propaganda first started to disperse the "wave" regarding the withdrawal of signatures under the communique.

Dmytro Kuleba refused to specify which countries are considering signing the communiqué, pointing out that it would be incorrect for him to announce it.

There are several countries from Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, several countries from Oceania and Asia (they can potentially sign the decisions of the Summit — ed.), — emphasized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Share

Who withdrew their signatures under the communiqué of the Peace Summit

On June 18, it became officially known that after Iraq and Jordan, Rwanda also withdrew its signature under the joint communiqué of the Peace Summit.

Despite this, the Ecumenical Patriarchate, which did not exist as of June 16, appeared on the list.

Already on June 19, it became clear that Antigua and Barbuda joined the final communiqué of the inaugural Peace Summit, which took place over the weekend in Switzerland.