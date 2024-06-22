According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, another attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv was part of a calculated terror.

How to protect Kharkiv from the air terror of the Russian army

In Kharkiv, the demolition of the debris at the site of the Russian air bomb is still underway. Four controlled aerial bombs hit the city - this is a completely calculated terror. One of the bombs destroyed a residential building in the central part of the city, next to the bus station, the head of state said.

According to him, 80 employees of the State Emergency Service and 18 units of emergency and rescue equipment are working at the site of the destruction caused by the attacks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation with aerial bombardments.

The rescue operation is difficult - there was a collapse of the building's structures, - the president stressed.

He emphasized that as a result of the criminal airstrike of the occupation army of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv, 3 people were killed and another 42 people were injured, including 2 children among them.

Zelenskyi expressed hope that after these manifestations of crimes by the occupying army of the Russian Federation, Western partners will provide Ukraine with a sufficient number of means to destroy the aircraft of Russian war criminals.

I am grateful to all partners, I am grateful to America for the strong decision that helped us to stabilize the situation in the Kharkiv border regions - we were able to destroy Russian missile launchers near the border and the concentration of Russian occupiers. Such decisions must be continued. The significant decrease in Russian missile terror against Kharkiv and the region proves that it is absolutely possible to protect our cities and communities from Russian bombs, the head of state emphasized.

He emphasized that for this, Ukraine needs Patriot systems, speeding up pilot training for the F-16 and increasing the range of weapons.

What is known about the details of the rescue operation in Kharkiv

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers dismantled the upper floors of a building in Kharkiv in a controlled manner after it was hit by aerial bombs of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

According to Serhiy Rashevskyi, head of the emergency and rescue unit of the State Emergency Service, the retaining wall from the first to the third floor was destroyed as a result of an enemy air bomb.

The facade of the residential building was partially destroyed. The facade is a load-bearing wall. A situation arose when part of the fourth and fifth floors are in an emergency condition. At any moment there may be their destruction. Therefore, together with the experts, a conclusion was made that part of the fourth and fifth floors should be dismantled in order to avoid uncontrolled destruction of the building, - said Rashevskyi.

A tow truck for heavy equipment, equipped with two hydraulic winches of 25 tons each, was used for dismantling.