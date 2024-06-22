According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, another attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv was part of a calculated terror.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy highlights the need for Patriot systems and F-16 pilot training to defend against Russian air attacks on Kharkiv.
- The ongoing rescue operation in Kharkiv aims at dismantling buildings hit by Russian aerial bombs to prevent uncontrolled destruction.
- The decrease in Russian terror in Kharkiv showcases the effectiveness of defensive measures and the importance of international support for Ukraine.
- Rescuers in Kharkiv are working to stabilize buildings damaged by enemy airstrikes, emphasizing the urgency of protecting cities and communities from Russian aggression.
- Collaborative efforts with Western partners and the use of advanced equipment are crucial in safeguarding Kharkiv and other regions from Russian air threats.
How to protect Kharkiv from the air terror of the Russian army
According to him, 80 employees of the State Emergency Service and 18 units of emergency and rescue equipment are working at the site of the destruction caused by the attacks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation with aerial bombardments.
He emphasized that as a result of the criminal airstrike of the occupation army of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv, 3 people were killed and another 42 people were injured, including 2 children among them.
Zelenskyi expressed hope that after these manifestations of crimes by the occupying army of the Russian Federation, Western partners will provide Ukraine with a sufficient number of means to destroy the aircraft of Russian war criminals.
He emphasized that for this, Ukraine needs Patriot systems, speeding up pilot training for the F-16 and increasing the range of weapons.
What is known about the details of the rescue operation in Kharkiv
According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers dismantled the upper floors of a building in Kharkiv in a controlled manner after it was hit by aerial bombs of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
According to Serhiy Rashevskyi, head of the emergency and rescue unit of the State Emergency Service, the retaining wall from the first to the third floor was destroyed as a result of an enemy air bomb.
A tow truck for heavy equipment, equipped with two hydraulic winches of 25 tons each, was used for dismantling.
