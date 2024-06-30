Does Ukraine allow peace talks with Putin — Zelensky's answer

Currently, only one model of negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is possible. For this, it is necessary to involve intermediaries who were involved in the creation of the grain corridor.
Zelenskyi named the only possible format of negotiations with Putin
When asked by journalists whether there could be circumstances for Ukraine to hold talks with Putin, Zelenskyy named only one option — a document similar to the grain corridor agreement.
According to him, the same model can be used in territorial integrity, energy and shipping, when countries from different continents are preparing solutions for this or that crisis. And then this document, if it suits Ukraine, should also deal with representatives of the Russian Federation.
Peace Summit
In June, the first peace summit regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine was held in Switzerland. As of June 28, the final communique of the peace summit already has 90 signatures.
Later, the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said that Kyiv wants to hold the second meeting of the peace summit in Saudi Arabia by the end of the year.
Zelenskyi also stated that Ukraine should also develop a clear peace plan. It should be ready by the end of this year.
