Zelensky announced the signing of three more security agreements — video

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the signing of three more security agreements — with the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Ireland.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Compact agreement, approved at the NATO summit, provides for assistance in the supply of weapons for the Ukrainian military and support for defense companies in Ukraine.
- The "Ukrainian Compact" provides for obligations to support Ukraine in the field of defense and security, including the provision of aid and military equipment.
- Ukraine, the USA, 21 NATO countries, the EU and Japan are signatories of this treaty, the accession of other states is possible.
Volodymyr Zelensky announced the supply of weapons and new security agreements for Ukraine
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, in an address to Ukrainians, summarized the results of his many-day visit abroad.
Volodymyr Zelenskyi also reported on the agreement regarding Ukraine, the Ukrainian Compact, which was approved at the NATO summit in Washington.
Zelensky announced the signing of the Ukrainian Compact
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyi officially confirmed that Ukraine has signed 23 powerful agreements, and "there will be more agreements with other countries."
The signing of this agreement brings Kyiv's relations with its allies to a new level.
In addition, the head of state expressed gratitude to his American colleague Joe Biden for his leadership and efforts aimed at filling security cooperation with decisive actions.
Volodymyr Zelenskyi also reminded that in 2023, during the NATO summit in Vilnius, Kyiv's partners were able to take a very important step by adopting the G7 declaration on security for Ukraine.
