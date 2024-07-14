Zelensky announced the signing of three more security agreements — video
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the signing of three more security agreements — with the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Ireland.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Compact agreement, approved at the NATO summit, provides for assistance in the supply of weapons for the Ukrainian military and support for defense companies in Ukraine.
  • The "Ukrainian Compact" provides for obligations to support Ukraine in the field of defense and security, including the provision of aid and military equipment.
  • Ukraine, the USA, 21 NATO countries, the EU and Japan are signatories of this treaty, the accession of other states is possible.

Volodymyr Zelensky announced the supply of weapons and new security agreements for Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, in an address to Ukrainians, summarized the results of his many-day visit abroad.

There are three new security agreements for Ukraine. Poland, Luxembourg, Romania. And now the team is working on new documents - there will be agreements with the Czech Republic, Slovenia, and after a meeting with the Prime Minister of Ireland, they decided to also prepare an agreement.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi also reported on the agreement regarding Ukraine, the Ukrainian Compact, which was approved at the NATO summit in Washington.

It's all about weapons for our soldiers, about the work of defense companies in Ukraine and with Ukraine, about supporting our recovery — everything is as concrete as possible and truly supports our protection of life. There are new defense packages, Zelenskyi said.

Zelensky announced the signing of the Ukrainian Compact

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyi officially confirmed that Ukraine has signed 23 powerful agreements, and "there will be more agreements with other countries."

The signing of this agreement brings Kyiv's relations with its allies to a new level.

This is a significant achievement for Ukraine and all of us, Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized.

In addition, the head of state expressed gratitude to his American colleague Joe Biden for his leadership and efforts aimed at filling security cooperation with decisive actions.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi also reminded that in 2023, during the NATO summit in Vilnius, Kyiv's partners were able to take a very important step by adopting the G7 declaration on security for Ukraine.

