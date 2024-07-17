Johnson discusses support for Ukraine with Trump
Johnson discusses support for Ukraine with Trump

Trump and Johnson
Source:  online.ua

Former British PM Boris Johnson met with former US President Donald Trump.

  • Boris Johnson met with former US President Donald Trump to discuss support for Ukraine and protection of democracy.
  • Meetings between political leaders testify to the importance of supporting Ukraine and the need to end Russian aggression against Ukraine.
  • Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán also disclosed the details of his negotiations with Trump regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.

Boris Johnson and Donald Trump discussed support for Ukraine

The ex-prime minister of Great Britain said on Twitter that he was glad to see Trump "who is in excellent shape after the shameful attempt on his life."

We discussed Ukraine and I have no doubt that he will be strong and decisive in supporting that country and defending democracy, said Johnson.

Orban told Ukraine "good news" after meeting with Trump

For the first time, Hungarian PM Viktor Orban disclosed the details of his negotiations with former US President Donald Trump regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to the Hungarian leader, he met in the United States with Donald Trump to discuss how to quickly end the war that Russia has unleashed against Ukraine.

The Republican told Viktor Orban that he intended to solve "this problem" but did not explain how.

Peace Mission 5.0. It was an honour to visit President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago today. We discussed ways to achieve peace, and the good news is that it will solve this problem!

Viktor Orban

Viktor Orban

Prime Minister of Hungary

In turn, the former US president thanked the head of the government of Hungary and emphasized that peace should be achieved as soon as possible.

Thank you, Viktor. There must be PEACE, and as soon as possible. Too many people died in a war that should never have started! — said Donald Trump.

