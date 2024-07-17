Johnson discusses support for Ukraine with Trump

Former British PM Boris Johnson met with former US President Donald Trump.
Points of attention
- Boris Johnson met with former US President Donald Trump to discuss support for Ukraine and protection of democracy.
- Meetings between political leaders testify to the importance of supporting Ukraine and the need to end Russian aggression against Ukraine.
- Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán also disclosed the details of his negotiations with Trump regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.
Boris Johnson and Donald Trump discussed support for Ukraine
The ex-prime minister of Great Britain said on Twitter that he was glad to see Trump "who is in excellent shape after the shameful attempt on his life."
Great to meet President Trump who is on top form after the shameful attempt on his life. We discussed Ukraine and I have no doubt that he will be strong and decisive in supporting that country and defending democracy. pic.twitter.com/OEVZPZsRE1— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 16, 2024
Orban told Ukraine "good news" after meeting with Trump
For the first time, Hungarian PM Viktor Orban disclosed the details of his negotiations with former US President Donald Trump regarding Russia's war against Ukraine.
According to the Hungarian leader, he met in the United States with Donald Trump to discuss how to quickly end the war that Russia has unleashed against Ukraine.
The Republican told Viktor Orban that he intended to solve "this problem" but did not explain how.
In turn, the former US president thanked the head of the government of Hungary and emphasized that peace should be achieved as soon as possible.
