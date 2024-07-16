EU concerns about J.D. Vance as Trump's Vice President choice

The fears of European politicians about the likely victory of the Republican Donald Trump in the presidential elections in the United States increased even more after he announced Ohio Senator J. D. Vance as a likely candidate for vice president.

What's wrong with JD Vance's candidacy and how it could threaten Ukraine

This is a disaster for Ukraine, one of the European high-ranking officials told the journalists of the publication. Share

Journalists of the publication remind that back in 2022, after the start of the criminal war against Ukraine unleashed by Russia, in an interview with Steve Bannon, Vance clearly stated that he was not at all concerned about the future fate of Ukraine.

When Vance spoke for the first time at the Munich Security Conference in February 2024, he said the US needed to review its support for Ukraine and skipped a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation and other senators.

Donald Trump and JD Vance

Since then, the 39-year-old senator has stepped up his own rhetoric, criticizing Europe's reliance on the US for military spending.

Like Trump, Vance, in particular, criticises Germany for not meeting NATO's defence spending target of 2% of GDP.

What Biden says about participating in the presidential elections in the USA

According to the current US President Joe Biden, in an interview with NBC News, he is indeed an old man, but his opponent, Donald Trump, is only a few years younger than him.