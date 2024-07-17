US intelligence reveals Iran's plans to assassinate Trump

As American intelligence officers managed to find out, Iran intended to eliminate former US President Donald Trump.

Trump is one of the main enemies of Iran

In recent weeks, the US Secret Service (USSS) has significantly increased security measures around the Republican leader.

It happened after the USSS first learned about the plans of official Tehran.

According to insiders, there is no indication that Thomas Matthew Crooks, who shot the former president at a rally, was connected to these Iranian intentions.

In addition, it is emphasized that the Secret Service and the Trump campaign were informed about the threat even before the beginning of Saturday's speech of the candidate for the presidency of the United States.

In response to the growing threat, the Secret Service has dramatically increased resources and assets to protect former President Trump. All this was done on the eve of the assassination attempt, the report says. Share

🚨 #BREAKING: SHOTS FIRED AT PRESIDENT TRUMP RALLY IN PENNSYLVANIA pic.twitter.com/eup5YTybS7 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 13, 2024

Attempt on Trump. What is important to know

Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire during a speech by the former US president in Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump immediately fell to his knees - people around him began to scream and also fell to the ground.

Security quickly responded to the shooting, removing Donald Trump from the stage and taking him away from the scene.

The video shows that Trump's face was covered in blood — he had an ear injury.

In addition to the shooter, who a sniper eliminated, one civilian was killed during the attack.

Donald Trump said that he is not going to give up and plans to return to the White House.