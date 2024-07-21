Biden and von der Leyen held talks on supporting Ukraine

US President Joe Biden spoke with Ursula von der Leyen after her re-election as head of the European Commission. One of the topics of conversation was Ukraine.
Points of attention
- US President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed support for Ukraine and joint strategic relations between the US and the EU.
- They emphasized the importance of solving global issues and holding Russia accountable for its aggression.
- Ursula von der Leyen highlighted common challenges faced by Europe, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific region for both the US and the EU.
- The re-election of Ursula von der Leyen as the head of the European Commission for the next five years signals continuity in leadership and a commitment to addressing international challenges.
- This reaffirmed commitment between the US and the EU aims to strengthen collaboration in tackling the world's biggest problems and supporting Ukraine amidst geopolitical tensions.
What Biden and von der Leyen talked about
Biden congratulated Ursula von der Leyen on her re-election. As noted in the White House, the leaders confirmed their commitment to strong relations between the US and the EU and to joint solutions to the world's biggest problems.
Ursula von der Leyen on her Twitter (X) commented on the conversation with Biden, thanking the US president for his greetings.
She emphasized that the United States and the European Union face common challenges — in Europe, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific region.
Elections in the EU
It will be recalled that in June the elections to the European Parliament were held, after which the leadership of the main European institutions changed.
Ursula von der Leyen was re-elected to the post of President of the European Commission, this is her second term. Her candidacy was supported by 401 MEPs. She will head the European Commission for the next five years.
Also, Roberta Metzola was re-elected as the President of the European Parliament.
