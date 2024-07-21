Biden and von der Leyen held talks on supporting Ukraine

US President Joe Biden spoke with Ursula von der Leyen after her re-election as head of the European Commission. One of the topics of conversation was Ukraine.

What Biden and von der Leyen talked about

Biden congratulated Ursula von der Leyen on her re-election. As noted in the White House, the leaders confirmed their commitment to strong relations between the US and the EU and to joint solutions to the world's biggest problems.

They also discussed support for Ukraine and attempts to hold Russia accountable for its aggression, the report says. Share

Ursula von der Leyen on her Twitter (X) commented on the conversation with Biden, thanking the US president for his greetings.

She emphasized that the United States and the European Union face common challenges — in Europe, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific region.

Elections in the EU

It will be recalled that in June the elections to the European Parliament were held, after which the leadership of the main European institutions changed.

Ursula von der Leyen was re-elected to the post of President of the European Commission, this is her second term. Her candidacy was supported by 401 MEPs. She will head the European Commission for the next five years.

Also, Roberta Metzola was re-elected as the President of the European Parliament.