The White House revealed the state of health of Biden, who is sick with coronavirus
Category
World
Publication date

The White House revealed the state of health of Biden, who is sick with coronavirus

The White House
The White House revealed the state of health of Biden, who is sick with coronavirus
Читати українською

The state of health of US President Joe Biden, who is sick with COVID-19, is improving, although he still has a cough and hoarseness.

Points of attention

 

  • The President of the United States continues treatment with the drug Paxlovid for COVID-19.
  • Biden remains in self-isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus and has mild symptoms.
  • Information about Biden's state of health has been confirmed by his personal doctor and official sources from the White House.
  • The president said he will continue to perform his duties during the isolation for the good of the American people.

How is Biden feeling during treatment for the coronavirus

According to Biden's personal doctor, Kevin O'Conner, Biden continues to be treated with the drug Paxlovid for COVID-19.

He still has a cough and hoarseness, but his symptoms continue to improve. Pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature are normal. Oxygen saturation is excellent in room air. His lungs remain clean, the doctor said in a statement.

O'Conner noted that the president is tolerating treatment well and will continue taking Paxlovid as planned.

Due to COVID-19, Joe Biden will be in self-isolation

According to the doctor, Joe Biden's first symptoms of COVUD-19 were recorded on July 17: he developed a runny nose, cough, and he felt unwell. Later, his condition did not improve, so Biden was tested for coronavirus, which showed a positive result.

After his first event in Las Vegas, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is vaccinated and under treatment and has mild symptoms. He will return to Delaware, where he will self-isolate and continue to perform all of his duties in full during this time, the White House said in a statement.

Biden himself confirmed his illness on his X page and reported that he was feeling well.

I will be in isolation until I recover, during which time I will continue to work to do a job for the American people," the American president wrote.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US President Biden tested positive for COVID-19
The White House
Biden
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Elections in the USA. Democrats have already found a replacement for Biden
Joe Biden
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Biden and von der Leyen held talks on supporting Ukraine
Biden and von der Leyen held talks on supporting Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?