The White House revealed the state of health of Biden, who is sick with coronavirus

The state of health of US President Joe Biden, who is sick with COVID-19, is improving, although he still has a cough and hoarseness.
Points of attention
- The President of the United States continues treatment with the drug Paxlovid for COVID-19.
- Biden remains in self-isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus and has mild symptoms.
- Information about Biden's state of health has been confirmed by his personal doctor and official sources from the White House.
- The president said he will continue to perform his duties during the isolation for the good of the American people.
How is Biden feeling during treatment for the coronavirus
According to Biden's personal doctor, Kevin O'Conner, Biden continues to be treated with the drug Paxlovid for COVID-19.
O'Conner noted that the president is tolerating treatment well and will continue taking Paxlovid as planned.
Due to COVID-19, Joe Biden will be in self-isolation
According to the doctor, Joe Biden's first symptoms of COVUD-19 were recorded on July 17: he developed a runny nose, cough, and he felt unwell. Later, his condition did not improve, so Biden was tested for coronavirus, which showed a positive result.
Biden himself confirmed his illness on his X page and reported that he was feeling well.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-