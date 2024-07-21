The White House revealed the state of health of Biden, who is sick with coronavirus

The state of health of US President Joe Biden, who is sick with COVID-19, is improving, although he still has a cough and hoarseness.

How is Biden feeling during treatment for the coronavirus

According to Biden's personal doctor, Kevin O'Conner, Biden continues to be treated with the drug Paxlovid for COVID-19.

He still has a cough and hoarseness, but his symptoms continue to improve. Pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature are normal. Oxygen saturation is excellent in room air. His lungs remain clean, the doctor said in a statement. Share

O'Conner noted that the president is tolerating treatment well and will continue taking Paxlovid as planned.

Due to COVID-19, Joe Biden will be in self-isolation

According to the doctor, Joe Biden's first symptoms of COVUD-19 were recorded on July 17: he developed a runny nose, cough, and he felt unwell. Later, his condition did not improve, so Biden was tested for coronavirus, which showed a positive result.

After his first event in Las Vegas, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is vaccinated and under treatment and has mild symptoms. He will return to Delaware, where he will self-isolate and continue to perform all of his duties in full during this time, the White House said in a statement. Share

Biden himself confirmed his illness on his X page and reported that he was feeling well.

I tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon, but I am feeling good and thank everyone for the well wishes.



I will be isolating as I recover, and during this time I will continue to work to get the job done for the American people. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 17, 2024