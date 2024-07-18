US President Biden tested positive for COVID-19

On July 17, US President Joe Biden tested positive for the coronavirus.
Points of attention
- Vaccinated Joe Biden remains in isolation and continues to perform the duties of the president during treatment.
- The president has mild symptoms of the disease and said he will continue to work.
- Biden named the only condition for withdrawing from the presidential race.
Due to COVID-19, Joe Biden will be in self-isolation
According to the doctor, the first symptoms of COVID-19 in Joe Biden were recorded during the day: he had a runny nose and a cough and did not feel well. Later, his condition did not improve, so Biden was tested for coronavirus, which showed a positive result.
Biden himself confirmed his illness on his X page and reported that he was feeling well.
I tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon, but I am feeling good and thank everyone for the well wishes.— President Biden (@POTUS) July 17, 2024
I will be isolating as I recover, and during this time I will continue to work to get the job done for the American people.
Biden named the only condition for withdrawing from the presidential race
According to American leader Joe Biden, he can give up the fight for the presidential seat only if he faces serious health problems.
As the head of the White House noted, if doctors believe that his health will prevent him from fulfilling his duties as president, then he is ready to listen to them.
What is important to understand that the American leader is already 81.
His main opponent in the presidential race, Donald Trump, who is 78 years old, often reminds us of this.
