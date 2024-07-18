US President Biden tested positive for COVID-19

Due to COVID-19, Joe Biden will be in self-isolation

According to the doctor, the first symptoms of COVID-19 in Joe Biden were recorded during the day: he had a runny nose and a cough and did not feel well. Later, his condition did not improve, so Biden was tested for coronavirus, which showed a positive result.

After his first event in Las Vegas, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is vaccinated and under treatment and has mild symptoms. He will return to Delaware, where he will self-isolate and continue to perform all of his duties in full during this time, the White House said in a statement.

Biden himself confirmed his illness on his X page and reported that he was feeling well.

I will be in isolation until I recover, during which time I will continue to work to do a job for the American people," the American president wrote.

Biden named the only condition for withdrawing from the presidential race

According to American leader Joe Biden, he can give up the fight for the presidential seat only if he faces serious health problems.

As the head of the White House noted, if doctors believe that his health will prevent him from fulfilling his duties as president, then he is ready to listen to them.

If I had been diagnosed with a disease, if someone, the doctors, had come and said that you have such a problem, - said Joe Biden in an interview with CBS News.

What is important to understand that the American leader is already 81.

His main opponent in the presidential race, Donald Trump, who is 78 years old, often reminds us of this.