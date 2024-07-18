US President Biden tested positive for COVID-19
Category
Politics
Publication date

US President Biden tested positive for COVID-19

The White House
Biden
Читати українською

On July 17, US President Joe Biden tested positive for the coronavirus.

Points of attention

  • Vaccinated Joe Biden remains in isolation and continues to perform the duties of the president during treatment.
  • The president has mild symptoms of the disease and said he will continue to work.
  • Biden named the only condition for withdrawing from the presidential race.

Due to COVID-19, Joe Biden will be in self-isolation

According to the doctor, the first symptoms of COVID-19 in Joe Biden were recorded during the day: he had a runny nose and a cough and did not feel well. Later, his condition did not improve, so Biden was tested for coronavirus, which showed a positive result.

After his first event in Las Vegas, President Biden tested positive for COVID-19. He is vaccinated and under treatment and has mild symptoms. He will return to Delaware, where he will self-isolate and continue to perform all of his duties in full during this time, the White House said in a statement.

Biden himself confirmed his illness on his X page and reported that he was feeling well.

I will be in isolation until I recover, during which time I will continue to work to do a job for the American people," the American president wrote.

Biden named the only condition for withdrawing from the presidential race

According to American leader Joe Biden, he can give up the fight for the presidential seat only if he faces serious health problems.

As the head of the White House noted, if doctors believe that his health will prevent him from fulfilling his duties as president, then he is ready to listen to them.

If I had been diagnosed with a disease, if someone, the doctors, had come and said that you have such a problem, - said Joe Biden in an interview with CBS News.

What is important to understand that the American leader is already 81.

His main opponent in the presidential race, Donald Trump, who is 78 years old, often reminds us of this.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Biden claims he didn't allude to Trump's assassination by his sayings
Joe Biden
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Biden announced preparations for new debate with Trump
Joe Biden
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Biden names only one condition for withdrawing from presidential race
Biden

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?