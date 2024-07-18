Biden names only one condition for withdrawing from presidential race

According to American leader Joe Biden, he can give up the fight for the presidential seat only if he faces serious health problems.
Biden is determined to fight to the last
As the head of the White House noted, if doctors believe his health will prevent him from fulfilling his presidential duties, he is ready to listen to them.
What is important to understand is that the American leader is already 81.
His main opponent in the presidential race, Donald Trump, who is 78 years old, often reminds us of this.
Biden plans to hold a new round of debates with Trump
The current president of the United States and the candidate of the Democratic Party for the upcoming elections in November, Joe Biden, announced his intention to hold another round of debates with the opponent, Republican Donald Trump.
I agreed to a debate with him in September, — said Biden in an interview with journalists of the publication.
At the same time, Biden expressed confidence in maintaining his political influence and potential.
According to Biden, he is showing Americans that he has all the skills and doesn't need notes.
