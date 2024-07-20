Elections in the USA. Democrats have already found a replacement for Biden

The current vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris, has every chance to become the new head of the White House if Joe Biden drops out of the race in 2024.
Points of attention
- Kamala Harris is being considered as a possible replacement for Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race, with growing support from the Democratic Party.
- Joe Biden's allies and insiders confirm his contemplation of dropping out of the presidential race, raising questions about the future of the Democratic Party's candidacy.
- Female Democratic donors are actively collecting funds to support Kamala Harris, showcasing early enthusiasm for her potential presidential campaign.
- Reports suggest that Joe Biden is becoming more receptive to calls to withdraw, with influential figures like Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi encouraging him to consider stepping down.
- The political landscape in the USA may see a significant shift if Kamala Harris indeed becomes a leading candidate for the Democratic Party, signaling a new chapter in American politics.
The Democratic Party has a new favorite
As journalists managed to find out, female Democratic donors have already begun to actively collect funds in support of Harris.
That money could be spent on Harris' potential presidential campaign if Biden does drop out of the race.
What's more, it points out that there are plenty of donors who would be willing to back Harris once she becomes a potential candidate.
The Democratic Party also added that 5 donors have already committed to making potential six-figure donations to the party's slate led by Harris.
Biden may still drop out of the presidential race
According to media reports, the head of the White House, Joe Biden, has become more receptive to calls to withdraw his candidacy from the election.
What's more, his associates - former US President Barack Obama and Democrat Nancy Pelosi - began to actively urge him to do so.
There was also information that Biden asked for a poll to be conducted on the chances of Vice President Kamala Harris winning the election if she replaces him.
According to insiders in the White House, the American leader is really "exhausted" and intends to discuss his final decision with his closest associates soon.
