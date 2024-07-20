Elections in the USA. Democrats have already found a replacement for Biden

The current vice president of the United States, Kamala Harris, has every chance to become the new head of the White House if Joe Biden drops out of the race in 2024.

The Democratic Party has a new favorite

As journalists managed to find out, female Democratic donors have already begun to actively collect funds in support of Harris.

That money could be spent on Harris' potential presidential campaign if Biden does drop out of the race.

What is important is that there is now a massive demonstration of her support, which is a signal that we are all for her, said the head of a women's political organization, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Share

What's more, it points out that there are plenty of donors who would be willing to back Harris once she becomes a potential candidate.

The Democratic Party also added that 5 donors have already committed to making potential six-figure donations to the party's slate led by Harris.

Kamala Harris (Photo: flickr.com)

Biden may still drop out of the presidential race

According to media reports, the head of the White House, Joe Biden, has become more receptive to calls to withdraw his candidacy from the election.

What's more, his associates - former US President Barack Obama and Democrat Nancy Pelosi - began to actively urge him to do so.

There was also information that Biden asked for a poll to be conducted on the chances of Vice President Kamala Harris winning the election if she replaces him.

According to insiders in the White House, the American leader is really "exhausted" and intends to discuss his final decision with his closest associates soon.