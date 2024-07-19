American propagandist Tucker Carlson admitted that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, agreed to have a private conversation with him, but did not want to answer provocative questions.

What Putin talked about with Carlson

According to the propagandist, this happened in February 2024 after recording his big interview with the Russian dictator.

Carlson recalls that towards night, Putin took him to a "private" conversation without a camera crew or security.

Putin led Carlson through the Oval Hall of the Kremlin's Senate Palace. The long table at which the dictator received Western leaders before the war was pushed aside. Standing in the shadow of a statue of Peter the Great, Putin said he was "concerned that the invasion of Ukraine could turn into a nuclear conflict." Share

Moreover, it is indicated that the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation began to complain that he had not spoken to the American leader Joe Biden once after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Putin also cynically lied that "some members of the Biden administration, who have family roots in what is now Ukraine, were obstructing peace efforts."

The most interesting moment was when the American propagandist suddenly wanted to talk to Putin about the demons that Hitler was allegedly possessed by and declared that he believed in evil forces.

However, as it turned out, the dictator disappointed Carlson by not supporting this conversation.

What is known about Putin's scandalous interview with Carlson

At the beginning of the conversation, the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation told the propagandist that he would allow himself "a little historical reference, for 30 seconds or one minute."

After that, he de facto delivered a lecture on the fictional history of Ukraine and Russia for almost half an hour.

Also, the dictator once again complained that Russia did not want to be accepted into NATO and was "led by the nose in the situation with the Minsk agreements" and also stated that Poland forced Hitler to start the Second World War because it was "recalcitrant".