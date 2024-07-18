Putin's regime not to survive defeat in war with Ukraine, expert says
Putin's regime not to survive defeat in war with Ukraine, expert says

Source:  online.ua

According to Ukrainian military serviceman and public figure Yevhen Dykyy, Putin's regime will not be able to survive defeat in the war against Ukraine — it will collapse afterwards.

  • Ukraine can change the future of the Russian Federation by destroying the Putin regime.
  • The debunking of the personality cult in Russia is possible only after the death of the "tsar".
  • The head of the White House, Joe Biden, believes that it is Ukraine that can stop the Russian dictator Putin and the aggression of the Russian Federation.

Ukraine can change Russia's future

The expert warned that Russia can continue to exist even if it loses the war to Ukraine, and it will be necessary to come to terms with this fact.

However, Putin's team will disappear as such when it realizes that it cannot influence the situation in any way.

Russia can exist even when they lose this war. No matter how much we would like it to finally fall apart, there are no guarantees... But it is clear that the Kremlin regime will not survive a loss in this war, stressed Yevhen Dykyy.

In his opinion, debunking the personality cult in the aggressor country is possible only after the death of the "tsar".

They [Russians - Ed.] forgive any crimes, but they do not forgive weakness and they do not forgive lost wars. Putin understands this very well," the serviceman emphasises.

Biden answered who can defeat Putin and Russia

According to White House chief Joe Biden, it is Ukraine that can stop the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the aggression of the Russian Federation.

US leader once again reminded that the fundamental goal of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation is the complete subjugation of all of Ukraine.

He wants to put an end to Ukrainian democracy, destroy Ukrainian culture and erase Ukraine from the world map. And we know that Putin will not stop in Ukraine... Do not doubt: Ukraine can and will stop Putin, Joe Biden emphasised.

He also promised that the US and its allies would support the Ukrainian people as long as needed.

