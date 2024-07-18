According to Ukrainian military serviceman and public figure Yevhen Dykyy, Putin's regime will not be able to survive defeat in the war against Ukraine — it will collapse afterwards.
Points of attention
- Ukraine can change the future of the Russian Federation by destroying the Putin regime.
- The debunking of the personality cult in Russia is possible only after the death of the "tsar".
- The head of the White House, Joe Biden, believes that it is Ukraine that can stop the Russian dictator Putin and the aggression of the Russian Federation.
Ukraine can change Russia's future
The expert warned that Russia can continue to exist even if it loses the war to Ukraine, and it will be necessary to come to terms with this fact.
However, Putin's team will disappear as such when it realizes that it cannot influence the situation in any way.
In his opinion, debunking the personality cult in the aggressor country is possible only after the death of the "tsar".
Biden answered who can defeat Putin and Russia
According to White House chief Joe Biden, it is Ukraine that can stop the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the aggression of the Russian Federation.
US leader once again reminded that the fundamental goal of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation is the complete subjugation of all of Ukraine.
He also promised that the US and its allies would support the Ukrainian people as long as needed.
