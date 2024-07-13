Plans for murders, arson, and other sabotage in Europe against companies and people associated with supporting Ukraine were at the disposal of Western special services. They were developed by the team of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin.

Putin wants to take revenge on all those who defended Ukraine

It is important to understand that Armin Papperger, the general director of the arms concern Rheinmetall, was also included in the Kremlin's list of targets.

According to a media insider, Moscow's plans primarily involved recruiting criminals in other countries to carry out attacks.

The anonymous source added that one such plan was aimed at Papperger.

The official did not want to share with journalists any other details of the actions of the Russian Federation.

European leaders at a NATO summit in Washington this week talked about the fight against escalating hybrid attacks that they blame on Russia and its allies. Share

In particular, it was about recent fires at industrial and commercial facilities in Lithuania, Poland, Great Britain, Germany and other countries, as well as the migration pressure inspired by Minsk and Moscow.

Russia was going to eliminate the CEO of Rheinmetall

American intelligence recently warned their German colleagues about a Russian plan to kill Armin Papperger.

Immediately after that, the German authorities provided the highest level of protection to the CEO of the Rheinmetall concern

Papperger told the Financial Times that the German government had ensured "a high level of security around my person".

He did not confirm or deny reports of an assassination attempt on him, but said that "CNN is not just looking at the sky."