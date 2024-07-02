Kazakh opposition journalist Sadykov died in a Kyiv hospital after assassination's attempt

On the night of July 2, Kazakh opposition journalist and blogger Aidos Sadykov died in one of the capital's hospitals as a result of an assassination attempt on him on June 18 in Kyiv.

Aidos Sadykov's wife accused the Kazakhstan president of her husband's death

His wife, Natalia Sadykova, announced the death of the Kazakh oppositionist on Facebook.

According to her, Aidos fought for his life for 13 days after a bullet fired by a killer hit his head. The wife blames the president of Kazakhstan, Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev, for the death of her husband.

Aidos gave his life for Kazakhstan, accepted a martyr's death at the hands of killers. Aidos fought for life in the intensive care unit for thirteen days, but the miracle did not happen. "His death is on Tokayev's conscience," Natalia Sadykova wrote. Share

In addition to his wife, the Kazakh journalist is survived by three children.

The Prosecutor General's Office reported that in connection with the death of the Kazakh journalist, the articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, under which charges were brought against two citizens of Kazakhstan suspected of committing an attempt, will be changed.

Previously, they were incriminated under Chapter 2 of Art. 15, Articles 11, 12, chapter 2 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code (attempted murder, committed on the order and with the prior conspiracy of a group of persons). The sanction of the articles provides for life imprisonment.

What is known about the attempt on an opposition Kazakh journalist

In the Shevchenkiv district of Kyiv, on the afternoon of June 18, an unknown assailant shot Kazakh oppositionist Aidos Sadykov. The victim was urgently hospitalized. Later, Sadikov's wife wrote that he had undergone an operation.

The attacker immediately ran away. The police began a search to arrest the shooter. The Metropolitan Prosecutor's Office has started an investigation into the fact of attempted murder.

The oppositionist's wife, Natalia Sadykova, expressed the opinion that a professional killer shot her husband. The couple were together in the car at the time of the attack.

The President of Kazakhstan, Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev, commented on the attack on the opposition journalist Sadykov. According to him, he instructed to send official inquiries to the Ukrainian side regarding the incident, if necessary, Kazakh official bodies are ready to join the investigation.

On June 21, the Prosecutor General's Office announced that law enforcement officers had identified two citizens of Kazakhstan who are suspected of attempting to assassinate Kazakh opposition politician and blogger Aidos Sadykov. These are Altai Zhakanbaev and Meiram Karataev. Immediately after the attempt, they left Ukraine. They were declared an international wanted man.

A volunteer from Kazakhstan with the call sign "Jazz" said how many Kazakhs support Ukraine

A volunteer from Kazakhstan Zhasulan Duisembin with the call sign "Jazz" joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 2021. He said that the majority of Kazakhs support Ukraine.

According to Zhasulan Dusembin, more than 80% of Kazakhs support Ukraine.

Kazakhs regularly bring humanitarian aid, set up "yurts of invincibility", and go to Kherson, which is heavily shelled, to treat people to delicious pilaf.

Kazakhs understand that they are next. Kazakhs do not fight for money, but for an idea. Share

"Jaz" recalls that when he was still a schoolboy, older people told how Russians derogatorily called Kazakhs "Kalbits, Churks, Mambet”