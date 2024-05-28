Ukrainian journalist, "Interfax-Ukraine" founder Oleksandr Martynenko passed away at 63

On May 28, Oleksandr Martynenko, the founder and head of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, died in Kyiv.

The death of the news agency chief was announced on the publication's Facebook page.

It is currently unknown what caused the death. The founder of the agency was 63 years old.

The "Interfax-Ukraine" news agency is deeply saddened to announce the death of the agency's founder and head Oleksandr Martynenko in Kyiv on Tuesday, May 28. Share

The editors of online.ua express their sincere condolences to Oleksandr Martynenko's relatives and friends.

What is known about Martynenko

Oleksandr Martynenko was born in Kharkiv on August 22, 1960. Martynenko was educated at Kharkiv State University's Faculty of Economics. He then worked as a junior researcher at the Department of National Economy Planning at his native university for three years, from 1987 to 1990.

Subsequently, he began journalistic activity. At first, Martynenko worked as a correspondent and editor of the Orientyr Dip newspaper department. Then he became the editor-in-chief of the "Kharkiv-novyny" agency. Share

In 1992, Oleksandr Martynenko founded the Interfax-Ukraine agency. He also served as deputy chairman and consultant of the Administration of the President of Ukraine and press secretary of the President of Ukraine, and from 2003, he held the position of general director of Interfax-Ukraine.

It is worth adding that Martynenko was also the secretary of the Council on Information Policy under the President of Ukraine (2001-2002), as well as a member of the National Council on Television and Radio Broadcasting in the period from 2002 to 2003.

Oleksandr Martynenko is a knight of the Order of Merit III degree (2022) and the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise V degree (2020). He has also been an "Honoured journalist of Ukraine" since 2010.

On the day of the journalist's death, the publication Mirror of the Week reported that Oleksandr Martynenko had published his materials under the pseudonym Oleksandr Makarov for many years.